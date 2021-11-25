Observations: Tre'Davious White's injury looms large after Bills' big win

Breida found the end zone in the fourth quarter, taking a screen pass from Allen 23 yards to the house.

McKenzie, meanwhile, lost a costly fumble in that game against the Colts. His primary role this season has been as the kick and punt returner – jobs that were handled against the Saints by Marquez Stevenson, the rookie who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day and made his professional debut.

McKenzie came into Week 12 ranked sixth in the NFL in kick-return average at 24.9 yards per attempt, and was seventh in punt-return average at 8.7. The fumble against the Colts, however, was an inexcusable error, so benching McKenzie was a big move by coach Sean McDermott, who talked glowingly about the receiver after the Week 10 win over the Jets.

“He's always been a good person, but just how far he's come and his maturity, how he's developed off the field, and then how he's developed on the field, I'm just extremely proud of him,” the coach said. “I really am. You love when you see a person like that have success. He's part of the reason why we are who we are, just in terms of his story.”