Observations: Tre’Davious White's absence an 'emotional' loss

The Bills have had 16 interceptions this season, second-most in the league. White has just one, and it came in Week 10 against the Jets. But the fact that the ball doesn’t often end up in his hands is by design since opposing quarterbacks are afraid to throw his way.

“There are moments where he's in coverage and really doing a really good job in coverage and because of what he's done with a jam or in position, you'll see the ball go into the hands of Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde because of the tight coverage that Tre has gotten. And the quarterback can't fit it in there because of that, and those guys benefit from it,” Frazier said. “We've had a few occasions like that. And the fact that people really don't challenge him very often.”

While second-year cornerback Dane Jackson will help fill in, Frazier was candid that an All-Pro player like White is not exactly replaced.

“There's some big shoes to fill,” Frazier said. “I think Dane Jackson is one of those guys who'll step up. He's the next man up, and he'll do a good job for us. But to say that he will play at the level of Tre'Davious, that would be misleading for sure.”

Coach Sean McDermott said that the entire team – both sides of the ball – will have to step up in White’s absence, even while harping on the next-man up mentality.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month