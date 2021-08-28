Observations: Tough decisions loom in trimming Bills' roster

A perfect preseason is in the books.
After the Buffalo Bills' 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, now comes the hard part for the team's brain trust.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have had 20 practices and three preseason games to evaluate which 53 players will constitute a roster that is expected to make a deep playoff run. Those decisions come due by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Every year it's gotten more difficult – those decisions are always difficult – but when it comes to the talent on the roster, it's gotten more difficult because Brandon has done such a great job,” McDermott said after Saturday’s victory. “And so you never like to see good players leave. We're going to be in that situation at some of the positions in particular where we're going to be saying farewell to some really good players. That's hard, in addition to the personal part that's hard. So we'll see how it unfolds the next couple days.”
Getting to 53 players might involve more than simply releasing players. Interviewed as part of the TV broadcast of Saturday’s game, Beane said he’s received several phone calls about potential trades and he expects that to continue right up to the deadline.
The Buffalo Bills’ backups got a lot of good work in this summer, and they look better than the backups from the three preseason foes on this summer’s schedule.
Teams have particularly inquired about defensive ends on the roster, a position where the Bills are loaded.
“I expect we’ll get some calls,” Beane said. “We just have to decide who we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and does the value make sense?”
Wide receiver is another position that figures to cause the GM and head coach some indigestion. The top four wideouts of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders are set. No. 5 receiver Isaiah McKenzie looks to be safe, but what happens after that?
Jake Kumerow has had an excellent training camp and deserves a spot. Rookie Marquez Stevenson made big plays in each of the first two preseason games. Do the Bills really want to expose him to waivers? Second-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins has flashed potential, but has been unable to stay healthy. What should happen to him? None of those questions have easy answers.
As the situations with McKenzie and Hodgins show, injuries could impact the decision-making process. In addition to those two, the Bills sat out 10 other injured players against the Packers – running backs Antonio Williams (neck) and Christian Wade (shoulder), cornerbacks Taron Johnson (hand), Levi Wallace (hip) and Dane Jackson (stinger), safety Jaquan Johnson (knee), long snapper Reid Ferguson (back), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (knee) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot).
Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.
“That's where we count on our medical staff,” McDermott said. Head athletic trainer Nate Breske “and the doctors do a great job trying to project the best we can. We've already been having some of those conversations. I've been asking those questions, I know Brandon has as well of, 'Hey, this person's out, are you sure that they'll be back, and when?' Nothing's exactly clear. There is a little bit of a projection to some of it, but that's why we do it the way we do it.”
As of Saturday, the Bills had $6.9 million in space under the salary cap, according to NFL Players’ Association records. That’s less than the league average, but it could give the Bills enough space to add a player if the right situation presented itself. That’s just another wrinkle for Beane to prepare for in setting the roster.
“We’ll watch the film later tonight or first thing in the morning. I’ll get with Sean and the offensive side and then the defensive side. We’ll talk through who did well and who didn’t,” he said. We’ll get “the medical report from the staff. We’ll go through it and start paring it down.”
It won’t be easy.
2. Beasley and Davis combine for a big day. After missing three practices each during the week while on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, both players returned with a strong performance against the Packers. Davis led the Bills with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Beasley finished with four catches for 52 yards.
The Bills had four players – Davis, Beasley and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler Jr. – go on the reserve/Covid-19 list Tuesday after they were deemed to be close contacts of a team trainer who was fully vaccinated, but caught a breakthrough case of Covid-19. All four players were tested daily, as all unvaccinated players are. With a negative test and after the five-day re-entry period agreed to by the league and the players' union, the players were activated off the reserve list Friday.
Last year, Allen checked in at No. 87, making the catapult to No. 10 one of the biggest jumps across the league.
3. The defense pitches a shutout. Several defensive starters were making their first appearance of the exhibition season, and it showed. The unit was a bit rusty at the start, as Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love directed a 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended up just 1-yard short of the end zone.
Support Local Journalism
It came just in time, but the Bills’ defense stiffened at that point.
Linebacker A.J. Klein ran through Packers tight end Jace Sternberger’s attempted block to bury running back A.J. Dillon for no gain on a third-and-1 run play. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White had perfect coverage on Packers receiver Reggie Begelton, knocking the ball away for a turnover on downs.
“We were unable to get off the field a few times for those first couple drives,” safety Micah Hyde said, “but I guess at the end of the day, we had two red zone stops, which is huge and kept them off the board, so that's something to build off of.”
4. Stefon Diggs dresses, but doesn’t play. McDermott said the vast majority of starters would play against the Packers and stayed true to his word. The only projected starter not to play was Diggs, who has missed a good chunk of training camp with a knee injury. It made sense that the Bills would give him more time to get ready for the regular season.
Offensive lineman Ryan Bates had his right hand looked at by trainers on the sideline and Stevenson was looked at in the sideline medical tent before walking to the locker room with trainers during the fourth quarter. The Bills announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. Stevenson had two catches for 15 yards and had two punt returns for 25 yards, including an 18-yard return.
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was ruled out for the game because of a concussion.
5. McKenzie missed the game, but contributed in another way. The Bills’ receiver was fined $14,650 during the week for failure to wear a mask inside the team facility as an unvaccinated player. He started the process of changing that, posting a video to his Instagram story showing his Covid-19 vaccine card with the caption “for the greater good,” complete with “thumbs up” and “smiley face” emojis.
The selfie video indicates that McKenzie got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Saturday. He can get his second dose in three weeks and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine got full FDA approval this week, and McDermott said Thursday that had led to some "encouraging" conversations.
After the game, however, the coach preferred to keep the conversation on the game when asked about McKenzie’s decision.
“We had a lot of those questions come up at the last press conference,” McDermott said. “I respect you guys have a job to do and you need to respect that I do as well. I’d just like to keep all of those conversations in house. I respect our players’ positions and as much as we can focus on football, trying to do the best job we can and that’s where we’re at with that.”
6. A.J. Epenesa took on a new job. With Ferguson out, his duties fell to Epenesa, the second-year veteran from the University of Iowa. Epenesa cleanly got the ball back to punter Matt Haack on the Bills’ first extra point, which was converted by Tyler Bass in the first quarter. Epenesa’s snap to Haack on the Bills’ first punt was also clean, but the snap on the Bills’ second extra point in the second quarter was low and didn’t get to Haack in time for him to set it for Bass, leading to a failed conversion.
McDermott said Ferguson is considered day to day and the Bills held him out as a precautionary measure.
In his more regular duty as defensive end, Epenesa pressured Packers quarterback Jordan Love into an ill-advised throw in the second quarter. Left unblocked, Epenesa forced Love to scramble right before throwing off his back foot to the end zone intended for receiver Malik Taylor. The ball hung in the air, allowing Bills safety Micah Hyde to camp under it for an easy interception.
7. The Packers played it safe. Green Bay sat all but two of its starters on the projected depth chart – center Josh Myers and right guard Lucas Patrick. According to a report from the Green Bay Press-Gazette, 31 players did not appear in the game for the Packers – the third straight preseason came coach Matt LaFleur has held out at least 30 players. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams, running back Aaron Jones and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were just some of the notable players to sit for Green Bay.
8. Buffalo native Isaiah McDuffie cherished his homecoming. McDuffie, the 2016 Connolly Cup winner as Western New York’s best high school player for his dad at Bennett, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round this year out of Boston College. With the Packers sitting their starters, it opened up an opportunity for McDuffie to start.
"I've been really impressed with him," LaFleur told Green Bay reporters leading up to the game. "He does a really good job of playing with his hands and he's aggressive. Just looking for him to fly around, attack the football and make plays."
McDuffie played in Highmark Stadium multiple times while in high school, culminating with Bennett’s Section VI title win over Starpoint during his senior year. With 40-plus family and friends in attendance Saturday, McDuffie led the Packers with nine tackles and a half sack.
“It was exciting,” he said. “It came full circle. I’m happy to be back, playing back on this field where I have a lot of memories and happy to make some more. We played hard and came up short and got a lot of experience out there, playing hard and fast.”
9. Bills linebacker fined. Andre Smith has been fined $5,806 for the hit that knocked off the helmet of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields in an Aug. 21 preseason game, the NFL Network reported. Smith ran untouched into Fields and was penalized for roughing the passer. He went to social media immediately after the game to apologize to Bears fans, but he also noted that it was a clean hit.