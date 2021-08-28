Observations: Tough decisions loom in trimming Bills' roster

“I expect we’ll get some calls,” Beane said. “We just have to decide who we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and does the value make sense?”

Wide receiver is another position that figures to cause the GM and head coach some indigestion. The top four wideouts of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Emmanuel Sanders are set. No. 5 receiver Isaiah McKenzie looks to be safe, but what happens after that?

Jake Kumerow has had an excellent training camp and deserves a spot. Rookie Marquez Stevenson made big plays in each of the first two preseason games. Do the Bills really want to expose him to waivers? Second-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins has flashed potential, but has been unable to stay healthy. What should happen to him? None of those questions have easy answers.

As the situations with McKenzie and Hodgins show, injuries could impact the decision-making process. In addition to those two, the Bills sat out 10 other injured players against the Packers – running backs Antonio Williams (neck) and Christian Wade (shoulder), cornerbacks Taron Johnson (hand), Levi Wallace (hip) and Dane Jackson (stinger), safety Jaquan Johnson (knee), long snapper Reid Ferguson (back), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (knee) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot).

Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks sharp in first action of preseason Allen finished the day completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He looked sharp, starting 10 of 11 on his opening drive.