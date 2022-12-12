Observations: Third downs – offensively and defensively – were big problem for Bills against Jets

Offense or defense, it didn’t matter.

Third downs were a problem for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Offensively, the Bills went just 2 for 13 on third down during their 20-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. That’s tied for the second-worst showing on third down in the Sean McDermott Era, behind only a 2-for-15 game in the season opener against the Ravens in 2018.

“I think a lot of it is, one, obviously, our execution, and just making sure that we're on top of the details of protection assignment of routes depth, route location, and decision by the quarterback and getting guys the ball,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said Monday. “So, it's overall execution, I think, first and foremost. But then what really kind of goes into that, as well, is I think we were probably a little bit higher on third-and-longer situations this week ... So, we need to make sure we're doing a good job of giving ourselves a good opportunity on first and second down to convert on third down by staying out of third-and-longer type situations.”

Dorsey is right. Of the Bills’ 13 downs against the Jets, seven needed 9 or more yards to convert. That is not a winning recipe.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills faced a different problem. The defense did a good job getting the Jets into third-and-long situations, but couldn’t finish the job. The Jets went 8 of 17 on third down, a 47.1% success rate, with five of those conversions covering 8 yards or more.

“We weren't so good yesterday on third and 7-plus, man,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “We got them into a lot of third and longs, and we didn't win enough of them. We won some, we didn't win enough. We needed to win more. We got to make sure that we get our rush and coverage working together. Then when we bring pressure, being able to win when we bring pressure. It's an area where we need to improve. We're going to need to be better this week against Miami. When you get a team into those long-yardage situations on third down, you need to get off the field. We didn't do that enough. We won nine different times, and there was some other times where we didn't win where we need to win.”

Here are four more observations from Monday’s news conferences with head coach Sean McDermott, Frazier and Dorsey.

1. The injury news wasn’t bad. Right guard Ryan Bates is listed as day to day after leaving Sunday’s win because of an ankle injury, McDermott said. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver suffered a chest injury and also is day to day. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), both of whom missed Sunday’s win, are improving, McDermott said.

2. Frazier explained why Kaiir Elam didn’t get into the game. The Bills’ rookie cornerback was active, but did not play any defensive snaps against the Jets.

“Kaiir had a good week of practice for us,” Frazier said. “We were thinking about and had intentions of getting him in the ballgame, but the way the game was going and the way Dane (Jackson) was playing, we just let it ride the way it was going. It worked out for our team. But we do want to get him some snaps. We'll see where it goes this coming week. He's been practicing well and continues to make an improvement, but Dane was doing a good job for us yesterday, so we let it stay the way it was.”

3. Dorsey loved Dawson Knox’s fake snap as much as the Bills’ tight end. Knox went under center and caused Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley to jump across the line of scrimmage, giving the Bills a free first down on a fourth-and-1 play in which they weren’t going to snap the ball. Knox said after the game it was one of his favorite plays since he entered the NFL.

“Dawson's been so great for us all year,” Dorsey said. “It was really good to see, one, him have such a pivotal role in not only that play, but just that game in general. I mean, the touchdown catch he had was huge for us, so he's been such a great tool for us all year and a great piece to what we are as an offense. Even though some games, the numbers don't necessarily show it. You know, sometimes it's just the luck of the draw whether or not the ball's coming your way or not based on the defense. That's a credit to Josh not trying to force it to guys and making sure he's going through his progressions. So, for him to have such a pivotal role in this game and such a crucial game for us was really good to see. So we want to make sure to continue with that. But it's awesome to hear that's one of the highlights for him.”

4. The weather, if you can believe it, might play a factor Saturday. The early forecast calls for a high of 33 degrees Saturday with a 60% chance of snow at night.

“It's always a part of it, right? In Western New York here, always a part of our preparation,” McDermott said with a laugh. “Looks like we could get some snow. So, we'll just keep an eye on it as we move through the week.”