Observations: Stefon Diggs shines on the big stage as Bills hold off Packers

It was clear even before kickoff Sunday night that Stefon Diggs was ready to turn up.

The Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 receiver came out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium for pregame warmups jawing with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

How It Happened: Bills 27, Packers 17: Top plays, standout players, key statistics The Bills improved to 6-1, as quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense mounted a first-half lead that the Packers never closed in on.

Once the game started, Diggs backed up those words with actions. He scored a 26-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, igniting a packed crowd that had waited all day long for the national spotlight that comes with 'Sunday Night Football.' On the play, Diggs put a nasty double move on cornerback Rasul Douglas, and was there in the front-right part of the end zone to bring in a perfectly lofted ball from quarterback Josh Allen. That gave the Bills a 14-0 lead, and they were on their way to a 27-17 win that moved the team to 6-1 and kept it atop the AFC through Week 8.

Douglas tackled Diggs in the end zone after the catch, and Bills receivers Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie had to do everything in their power to restrain Diggs from going after Douglas.

“Diggs is a dog! Man, I wish I could have played with him,” former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander tweeted after the touchdown catch.

Ryan O'Halloran: Devin Singletary, James Cook show Bills they don't need to trade for running back Running through tacklers and gaining chunks of yardage Sunday night, Devin Singletary and James Cook delivered a non-verbal message to General Manager Brandon Beane less than 48 hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline: The Buffalo Bills don’t need to trade for a running back.

Diggs ended the first half with a bang, catching a 53-yard bomb from Allen that helped get the Bills in position for a 42-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that gave the Bills a 24-7 halftime lead. After the play, Diggs was removed from the game by the league’s medical spotter. He sprinted to the blue medical tent on the sideline before quickly rejoining his team.

Diggs was cleared to return to the game and topped 100 receiving yards in the third quarter when he made his fifth catch of the night. He finished the game with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Dating back to his time with Minnesota, Diggs now has a receiving touchdown in eight consecutive games against the Packers, breaking a tie with Randy Moss for the most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown against Green Bay.

Allen and Diggs have now connected 25 times for receiving touchdowns. That ties Joe Ferguson and Jerry Butler for second on the team’s all-time list among quarterback-receiver tandems. Jim Kelly and Andre Reed rank first with 65.

2. Dawson Knox has a touchdown streak. The Bills’ tight end, who scored the go-ahead touchdown during the team's Week 6 win over Kansas City, opened the scoring against the Packers with a 1-yard touchdown catch from Allen in the first quarter.

Allen, who got the Bills on the doorstep of the end zone with a magnificent, 20-yard scamper down to the Green Bay 1-yard line two plays prior, looked like he might run it in before flipping it to a wide-open Knox.

3. Tim Settle made a pair of big plays. Settle has been a bit of the forgotten man on the Bills’ defensive line, but that changed Sunday night. In the first half, he got his first sack of the season, dropping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a 7-yard loss in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, Settle got a hand up to deflect a Rodgers pass into the air, leading to an interception by Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

4. Buffalo native Isaiah McDuffie got into the lineup for Green Bay in a strange way. McDuffie, the former Bennett High School star, is in his second season with the Packers after being a sixth-round draft pick out of Boston College in 2021. He’s played mostly on special teams for Green Bay this season, but came into the game on defense in the second quarter after Packers starting inside linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the game. Walker shoved Zach Davidson, a practice squad tight end for the Bills, on the Buffalo sideline at the end of a run by James Cook.

So, who is Davidson, you may find yourself asking? We have you covered.

The 6-foot-7, 245 pounder started his college career as a punter at Central Missouri. After focusing full time on tight end, he was taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He spent most of his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before getting promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of the regular season finale, but he did not play. He was waived by Minnesota on Aug. 30 this year and signed to the Bills’ practice squad the next day.

5. Jordan Poyer left the game with an elbow injury. The Bills’ safety was hurt late in the third quarter. The team announced that he would not return a short time later. Poyer was replaced in the lineup by Jaquan Johnson. Poyer also suffered an elbow injury during training camp that sidelined him for a significant portion of the preseason.

6. David Quessenberry made his first start of the season. Quessenberry, a fifth-year veteran, started at right tackle in place of Spencer Brown, who missed his first game of the season. Brown was ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury suffered against Kansas City.

7. Micah Hyde took the field … for the coin toss. Hyde, who is out for the season following neck surgery, returned to the team this week. Hyde said he wasn’t sure what exactly his role would be while on injured reserve, but he wanted to be around the team to help where he could. Sending him out for the coin toss against his former team was a nice call by head coach Sean McDermott.

8. The rest of the Bills’ inactives were healthy. They included wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney. The Bills also got wide receiver Jake Kumerow back against the Packers. Kumerow has been out since suffering a sprained ankle against the Dolphins in Week 3. Kumerow was targeted just once in the fourth quarter, but the pass fell incomplete.

9. Sammy Watkins returned to Buffalo. The Bills’ former first-round draft pick played in Buffalo for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2017 season. Watkins made a first-down catch on the Packers’ first offensive series, but that 3-yard gain was his only reception of the game.

10. The Luke Tenuta revenge game will have to wait. Tenuta, who was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round in April, was inactive for the Packers. Tenuta was released by the Bills at final cuts and claimed the next day by the Colts. He was released by Indianapolis on Oct. 15, and signed with Green Bay on Oct. 17. Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker Jonathan Garvin and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford were inactive for Green Bay.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) – all of whom were questionable for Green Bay on its final injury report – were active. Watson suffered a concussion on the Packers’ first offensive series and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He was hurt while being tackled by Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Bills safety Damar Hamlin came in late, and appeared to make helmet-to-helmet contact on Watson, a rookie second-round draft pick from North Dakota State.