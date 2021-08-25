Observations: Stefon Diggs looking like himself in return to team drills

His return comes at the right time for the offense. The Bills are currently without wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, who are away quarantining as non-vaccinated players after exposure to an individual who returned a positive Covid-19 test.

“I've learned a long time ago, focus on the things that you can control,” Daboll said. “So look, there's going to be times throughout any season where things are going to pop up, personal reasons, sickness, injury, a loss. To be a good a leader, I think you have to focus on the things you can control, and really dominate the things you can control. And that's what we try to do as a staff and really all the players try to do.”

Additionally, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is out of the lineup with a shoulder injury. He observed practice Wednesday with his arm in a sling.

“You deal with stuff every year, usually week to week, sometimes day to day in this business,” Daboll said. “So we have a lot of good players on our football team. Whenever Isaiah’s back, it would be great, but we have enough players to really put together a game plan and do the things that we need to do.”

