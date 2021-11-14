Observations: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen make convincing statement in big win over Jets

4. Gabe Davis showed up and showed out. The Bills’ second-year receiver had a quiet first half of the season, coming into the game with 10 catches for 133 yards. He nearly equaled that yardage total against the Jets, piling up 105 yards on just three catches – all of which came in the third quarter. Davis got open behind the Jets’ secondary for a 49-yard gain, then later followed that up with a juggling, 36-yard catch that came even after he was interfered with.

Diggs and Davis became the first pair of Bills receivers to top 100 yards in the same game since Diggs and Cole Beasley did it against Denver on Dec. 20, 2020 – the game that clinched the AFC East for the Bills last year.

5. A.J. Klein made the most of his opportunity. With Edmunds out, Klein got his first substantial playing time since Weeks 4 and 5, when Matt Milano was out. Klein looked to be completely comfortable in the lineup, filling gaps and quickly diagnosing plays. He finished with seven tackles, two of which went for losses.