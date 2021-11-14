Observations: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen make convincing statement in big win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs said run it back.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a touchdown on their opening possession, their final drive of the first half and their first drive of the second half, sparking a second-half onslaught in the team's 45-17 victory.
After the pair hooked up for a 57-yard completion to start the drive – which came after Diggs put a double move on Jets cornerback Brandin Echols to get open down the left sideline – they finished it off in style. An 11-yard run by Zack Moss on the next play set up the Bills with a first down at the Jets’ 12-yard line.
Allen threw a dangerous pass intended for Diggs that was almost intercepted. Then on second down, officials initially ruled Diggs came down with a touchdown catch, but a replay review showed he got just one foot in bounds.
No worries. The Bills went back to the same play on the next snap, and this time Diggs pulled in the 12-yard touchdown on a perfect pass from Allen, despite close coverage from Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry.
Consider it a statement made. Diggs finished the first half with five catches for 88 yards and the touchdown. On the first play of the third quarter, Allen went right back to him for another 23-yard gain against Guidry, a second-year veteran who was undrafted out of Utah in 2020.
That’s what good offenses do – attack weak links with their best weapon. After Diggs got the opening drive of the second half started, the Bills capitalized with an 8-yard touchdown run by Isaiah McKenzie. Just like that, a 10-3 lead was extended to 24-3 and the Bills were on their way to a comfortable AFC East victory. The 45-17 victory should silence some of the questions that cropped up about the Bills’ offense after an ugly showing in a Week 9 loss to Jacksonville.
Diggs finished with eight catches for 162 yards, the fifth-highest single-game total of his career and his highest in 25 regular-season games with the Bills.
2. The Bills were down another defensive tackle. After placing Justin Zimmer on injured reserve last week because of a knee injury, the Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list just hours before kickoff.
It's the second stint on the reserve/Covid-19 list this year for Lotulelei. He was previously placed on the list during training camp after being deemed a close contact of a member of the team's strength and conditioning staff who tested positive for Covid-19.
Lotulelei, who opted out of last season because of Covid-19 concerns, was not fully vaccinated in August, which led to him being placed on the reserve list for five days as a close contact. It's unknown if Lotulelei has since been vaccinated. If he has, Lotulelei would be eligible to return when he's free of symptoms and returns two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If Lotulelei is not fully vaccinated, he's required to quarantine for 10 days, meaning he would also miss the Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
His return this season has given a substantial boost to the run defense, which ranks fourth in the NFL in both yards per game (85.6) and yards per play (3.83) allowed.
With Lotulelei out and Zimmer on injured reserve, the Bills were down to just three defensive tackles in Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler. In response, the team elevated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant from the practice squad. Bryant, 6-foot-3 and 294 pounds, has played in five NFL games in his career, including for the Bills last season against New England.
He'll have to wait for game No. 6, however, as he was on the list of inactive players against the Jets. Bryant was joined by cornerback Cam Lewis, who missed practice earlier in the week because of a non-Covid-19 illness, as well as offensive lineman Jamil Douglas and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was previously ruled out because of a hamstring injury.
3. Matt Breida made a big impact in his return to the game-day lineup. Breida, who had been inactive for the past six games, scored twice in his return. He opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown reception on Buffalo’s first drive. Breida then added a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, racing around the right edge of the defense after a great block by rookie right tackle Spencer Brown freed up space.
With Brown back after missing two games because of a back injury, the Bills shifted Daryl Williams back inside to right guard.
4. Gabe Davis showed up and showed out. The Bills’ second-year receiver had a quiet first half of the season, coming into the game with 10 catches for 133 yards. He nearly equaled that yardage total against the Jets, piling up 105 yards on just three catches – all of which came in the third quarter. Davis got open behind the Jets’ secondary for a 49-yard gain, then later followed that up with a juggling, 36-yard catch that came even after he was interfered with.
Diggs and Davis became the first pair of Bills receivers to top 100 yards in the same game since Diggs and Cole Beasley did it against Denver on Dec. 20, 2020 – the game that clinched the AFC East for the Bills last year.
5. A.J. Klein made the most of his opportunity. With Edmunds out, Klein got his first substantial playing time since Weeks 4 and 5, when Matt Milano was out. Klein looked to be completely comfortable in the lineup, filling gaps and quickly diagnosing plays. He finished with seven tackles, two of which went for losses.
6. Ed Oliver continues to make a big impact – even without a sack. The Bills’ third-year defensive tackle is still looking for his first sack of the season. He very nearly got it in the second quarter, when officials initially ruled that Oliver forced a fumble of Jets quarterback Mike White that was recovered by defensive end Mario Addison. After review, however, it was ruled that White’s arm was going forward and it was an incomplete pass. Nonetheless, Oliver made a major impact in the middle of the defense. He finished with just one tackle, but he had three quarterback hits and a pass defensed. With Lotulelei out, the Bills needed Oliver to anchor the defense, and he did.
7. Davis Webb made his NFL debut. With the Bills comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter, Webb replaced Allen with 2:08 remaining. A 2017 third-round draft choice of the New York Giants, Webb has spent time on the active roster with the Giants, Jets and Bills, but had yet to take an NFL snap. His first pass attempt will have to wait, though, as he handed off to run out the clock.
8. Tyler Bass is making another run at a team record. With his 29-yard field goal in the first quarter, Bass has now made 16 consecutive field goals. That’s the fifth-longest made field goal streak in team history, and is just two away from tying the team record of 18 set by Rian Lindell in 2007. Bass had a streak of 17 straight makes that ended earlier this year with his only miss of the season thus far, from 53 yards away against Miami in Week 2.
9. Isaiah McKenzie was hurt late. The danger in blowout games is a key contributor getting hurt. That happened for the Bills with 6:31 remaining when wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie stayed down after a 9-yard rush around right end took the ball to the Jets’ 2-yard line. McKenzie eventually walked off the field under his own power, but appeared to be in some discomfort as athletic trainers attended to him on the sideline.
McKenzie had a strong game for the Bills before getting shaken up, rushing for a touchdown and also returning a punt 26 yards.
10. The Bills avoided a losing streak. Buffalo is now 9-2 after a regular-season loss in the last three seasons. The only two-game losing streak in the last two years came against Tennessee and Kansas City in Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2020 season. That winning percentage of .818 is second-best in the league over that span behind Green Bay's 7-0 mark, pending the result of Sunday's Packers game.