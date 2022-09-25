Observations: Staggering run of injuries catches up to Bills in crushing loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Doug Whaley once infamously said human beings aren’t meant to play football.

After watching the carnage that unfolded Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, it was hard not to think the former Buffalo Bills general manager might have been on to something.

Playing under the relentless South Florida sun, players for both the Bills and Miami Dolphins were going down seemingly every other play during Miami’s 21-19 victory.

At one point in the third quarter, 10 Bills starters were out of the game. The injuries weren’t limited to the Bills’ side, either. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went to the locker room in the second quarter for evaluation of a head injury after slamming the back of his head off the grass following a late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa was able to return in the third quarter. Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard went to the locker room for cramping issues, but was also able to return.

Despite the injury hardships, the Bills were in a position to pull out the win with less than 2 minutes remaining, but the offense couldn’t convert. On second and goal from the Miami 1-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen was stopped for a loss of 1 yard on a run play. Allen then threw incomplete intended for Stefon Diggs on third down – a ball that was almost intercepted. On fourth down, Allen threw incomplete intended for Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills got the ball back after the defense forced a quick three and out. The Dolphins actually punted the ball out of their own end zone. Punter Thomas Morstead’s attempt hit teammate Trent Sherfield, bouncing backward and giving the Bills a safety that cut Miami's lead to 21-19.

On the Bills’ final, desperation drive, right tackle David Quessenberry was flagged for holding at the Miami 43-yard line, setting up second and 20. Allen completed a pass to McKenzie, but the receiver was tackled in bounds and the Bills weren’t able to get off a final play.

2. Center exchanges were an issue. Center Mitch Morse was inactive for the Bills because of an elbow injury he suffered in Week 2 against Tennessee. Morse, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report, practiced on a limited basis, but was unable to play. With Morse out, Greg Van Roten got the start at center. Allen bobbled a snap from Van Roten on the Bills’ first drive of the game, and had to dive on the fumble.

Costlier, however, was when Allen couldn’t cleanly handle a snap on what ended up being the final play of the second quarter. Because Allen didn’t grab the snap cleanly, the rules state he couldn’t execute a spike to stop the clock. Had he done so, the Bills would have been able to attempt a 52-yard field goal with kicker Tyler Bass. Instead, Allen fired the ball in the direction of receiver Stefon Diggs, who actually caught it. By the time Diggs was pushed out of bounds at the Dolphins’ 25-yard line, the clock had expired.

Van Roten left the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter because of an undisclosed injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Greg Mancz, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.

3. Ja’Marcus Ingram made his Bills debut. Ingram, a rookie undrafted free agent from the University at Buffalo who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, was called on in the first half to replace fellow rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who left the game because of a hand injury. Benford was able to return later in the game with a heavy wrap on his right hand, but was limited to work on special teams. That mean Ingram was opposite another rookie cornerback – Kaiir Elam – in going up against the Dolphins’ explosive receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Waddle had a big game with four catches for 102 yards, but Hill was held to just two catches for 33 yards.

4. Jordan Poyer wasn’t able to play. The Bills’ All-Pro safety was questionable on the final injury report because of a foot injury, but was unable to play. The Bills were down both of their starting safeties, after Micah Hyde was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a neck injury. Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin started in their place. The Bills had previously declared defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) out, along with cornerback Dane Jackson (neck).

4. Allen set a franchise record. By completing 42 of his 63 passes for 400 yards, Allen set a new franchise record for completions in a game, breaking the old record of 38 set by Joe Ferguson in 1983, also in a game in Miami.

5. An early challenge went the Bills’ way. On the first play from scrimmage, Allen completed a 28-yard pass to Diggs. After going to the ground, the Bills’ receiver lost the ball getting up, and it was recovered by a Miami defender. Officials ruled Diggs was down by contact, and thus, it was not a fumble. Miami coach Mike McDaniel challenged that ruling, believing Miami cornerback Xavien Howard failed to make contact with Diggs. After review, the call on the field stood.

6. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were the other inactive Bills. Sweeney sat for the second straight game, while Shakir was a healthy inactive for the second time in the Bills’ three games.