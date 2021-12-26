Observations: Shuffled offensive line comes through, Isaiah McKenzie steps up in big Bills' win

"The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league," Mortensen reported.

Despite being unavailable to play Sunday, Beasley will still collect his game check of $261,111. The agreement between the league and the NFL Players' Association allows even unvaccinated players such as Beasley to receive their full pay, even if they miss a game because of Covid-19.

According to Mortensen's report, several team executives believe that in 2022, if an unvaccinated player misses time because of landing on the Covid-19 list, that player should not be paid for the game or games he misses.

8. The Bills switched things up at running back again. Running back Matt Breida was a healthy inactive, which meant Zack Moss, who had been inactive in the past two games and three of the past four, returned to the lineup. The one game Moss was active over that stretch was the last meeting against the Patriots, in which he had eight carries for 21 yards, and another 12 receiving yards on two catches.

Breida played the last six games, following a stretch of six games in which he was inactive.