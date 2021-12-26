Observations: Shuffled offensive line comes through, Isaiah McKenzie steps up in big Bills' win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – There were well-founded fears surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line entering Sunday’s gigantic division game against the New England Patriots.
The flaws of the big guys up front have been well-documented. They aren’t physical enough. They don’t run block all that well. Quarterback Josh Allen has to run for his life far too often.
At times, all of those criticisms have been true this season. On Sunday, however, the line came through in a big way during the Bills’ 33-21 win at Gillette Stadium that put the Bills (9-6) in position to clinch the AFC East with victories against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets to close the season.
Faced with a huge dose of adversity because of players being on the Covid-19 list and an injury that occurred during the game, the Bills were forced to repeatedly shuffle things around.
Dion Dawkins, the team’s franchise left tackle, wasn’t in the starting lineup after he returned to the active roster from the Covid-19 list Saturday. That meant the Bills started rookie Spencer Brown at left tackle, with Ike Boettger at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Ryan Bates at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle. It was Bates’ second career start, although the first, which came against Houston in Week 4, was when he lined up as a sixth offensive lineman for one play.
Only Morse was in that position as a starter in Week 1. With Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford unavailable due to being on the Covid-19 list, depth was a major concern, especially with Dawkins not in the starting lineup.
The Bills had to make more changes in the first half, however, as Ike Boettger suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in the second quarter on a 2-yard rush by running back Devin Singletary. That forced Dawkins into the lineup at left tackle, with Brown kicking over to the right side, Williams shifting to right guard and Bates moving over to left guard.
Despite all those moving parts, the line frequently gave Allen plenty of time to throw.
It wasn’t a perfect showing up front. Williams was flagged for being an ineligible man down field on the Bills’ first drive of the third quarter, wiping out a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.
Still, given the low bar the line had set this season, Sunday’s showing was undoubtedly a big step in the right direction.
2. Isaiah McKenzie came through in a big way. With Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis unavailable due to being on the Covid-19 list, the Bills turned to McKenzie for a big role on offense. McKenzie opened the season as the primary return man, but had recently been a healthy inactive for consecutive games, including in the first matchup against the Patriots. McKenzie made two huge plays on the Bills’ opening drive, converting a third-and-7 with an 8-yard gain and then punctuating the drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-2.
On the final play of the third quarter, McKenzie made a 5-yard reception to convert third-and-2. On the Bills' final scoring drive, after the Patriots had cut the lead to 26-21, McKenzie had a 17-yard catch on third-and-10 to keep the driving going and a 15-yard catch on the next play.
He finished with 11 catches for 125 yards – career highs in both categories.
3. Several players came out injured at various points. In addition to Boettger, the Bills lost defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Levi Wallace, running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to injuries at one point in time. The good news is all came back into the game.
4. Singletary played tough. The Bills’ running back scored a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, capping a terrific drive by the offense after New England had converted a pair of fourth downs on a touchdown drive to cut the Buffalo lead to 20-14. That was far from the only big play the running back made, however. On the second play of the game, Singletary took a short completion from Allen and did all the work in dragging New England defenders to the first-down sticks. It was an impressive individual effort, and mirrored some of the tough plays the the Bills’ third-year veteran has made in recent weeks.
5. The defense got a much-needed takeaway. After the Bills extended their lead to 10-7 in the second quarter, the Patriots’ offense started another possession that looked promising. That is, until rookie quarterback Mac Jones' pass was tipped in the air, first by linebacker A.J. Klein and again by cornerback Siran Neal – in the game in place of Wallace at the time. The play ended with an interception by safety Micah Hyde – his first of two in the game.
6. Dawson Knox provided the nail in the coffin. The Bills’ tight end caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Allen with 2:30 remaining, stretching the Bills’ lead to 33-21. It was Knox’s ninth receiving touchdown of the season, which tied him with Diggs for the team lead.
7. Beasley was in the news ahead of the game. The Bills’ slot receiver has reportedly violated the NFL's Covid-19 protocols multiple times this season. Those violations, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, have cost Beasley in the range of $100,000.
According to the report, Beasley has been fined "multiple times." That includes once for $14,600 in August when league officials were at One Bills Drive to review the protocols, a fine that Beasley acknowledged on social media at the same time as McKenzie was fined. Beasley said he was fined for taking "five steps" into the team facility without a mask.
"The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league," Mortensen reported.
Despite being unavailable to play Sunday, Beasley will still collect his game check of $261,111. The agreement between the league and the NFL Players' Association allows even unvaccinated players such as Beasley to receive their full pay, even if they miss a game because of Covid-19.
According to Mortensen's report, several team executives believe that in 2022, if an unvaccinated player misses time because of landing on the Covid-19 list, that player should not be paid for the game or games he misses.
8. The Bills switched things up at running back again. Running back Matt Breida was a healthy inactive, which meant Zack Moss, who had been inactive in the past two games and three of the past four, returned to the lineup. The one game Moss was active over that stretch was the last meeting against the Patriots, in which he had eight carries for 21 yards, and another 12 receiving yards on two catches.
Breida played the last six games, following a stretch of six games in which he was inactive.
Also inactive for the Bills were tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who did not practice Thursday or Friday for personal reasons and did not make the trip.