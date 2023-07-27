PITTSFORD – Buffalo Bills defensive end Shane Ray took a few minutes on the field after practice Thursday to chat with Toronto Argonauts Assistant General Manager Vince Magri, who was visiting the NFL training camp.

Just a year ago, Ray was working for Magri, playing for the Argos in the middle of the Canadian Football League’s regular season.

What a difference a year makes. Ray is bidding to be the comeback story of the year – on the Bills’ roster, anyway. The 30-year-old former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos has been out of the NFL for four years. His last NFL training camp was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The Bills gave him a job May 12 after he competed in the team’s mostly rookie tryout camp. He might have looked a little out of place at that camp, given his age.

He has not looked out of place at St. John Fisher University.

Ray has an obvious spring in his step and has looked good the first two days rushing the passer – albeit in nonpadded workouts.

Ray forced a quick incompletion in Wednesday’s practice and had two quick pressures Thursday, getting wide around backup offensive tackles with speed.

“I feel great; my work this offseason I think is speaking for myself,” Ray said after practice. “When I was in Toronto, it was a little bit different getting adjusted to things. Obviously, with the NFL you have a little bit more utilities you can use to get your body right, keep your size. Right now this is how I should be. This is what I should play like, the quickness and speed.”

Edge rushers who can cover a lot of ground with their first two steps put stress on tackles. Ray does it, and he has some wiggle moves, too. Obviously, one would expect him to look good against players on the back end of the roster. Still, so far, so good for the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder.

“I’ve got to give credit to my gym out in Tampa, Trench Academy,” Ray said. “I was doing three workouts a day, just maintaining my explosiveness and continuing to try to be the player I know that I am from Missouri to now.”

Ray said he’s still keeping in contact with his former Argos teammates. Toronto has started the season 5-0.

“I still call them and check on them,” he said. “I really do have love for those guys and how they allowed me to rebirth my career. They were the first guys when the NFL wasn’t giving me a chance, they gave me a chance to come in and be myself and fall in love with the game again, fall in love with the process.”

Here are more observations from the second day of training camp:

1. The tight ends shined

Three of the biggest offensive plays of the day were by tight ends.

Rookie Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox each caught big-gainers for 25 or 30 yards on situations in which quarterback Josh Allen escaped the pocket and showed off his precision throwing ability on the move.

Kincaid adjusted his route as Allen scrambled, cleanly plucked the ball and turned upfield. Knox made a tough catch along the right sideline after Allen broke the pocket.

“We work on the scramble drill a lot,” Knox said. “Obviously Josh is an incredible athlete; it takes a lot of people to tackle him. So, he's going to be rushed out of the pocket every now and then. We talk about, if you're the deep player, you come back down the field; if you're shallow, you go deep if no one's there. Just little things like that that only comes with repetition. So, on my rep, there was a safety deep. So, I wasn't going to take it down there. And then there was Micah right in front of me. So, I kind of had to just stay where I was, and Josh put it on the money."

The catch of the day was by third tight end Quintin Morris, who went over the middle and made a one-handed snag of a pass from Kyle Allen that was deflected just before it arrived.

“It was insane,” Knox said. “I think it got tipped, and it's wet, too, so you know, we saw some drops out there, which happens, it's Day Two, but especially it being wet, it's tough. So when it got tipped and then he brought it down with one hand, all of us just kind of looked at each other and ran down and celebrated with him.”

2. Competition report

It was Terrel Bernard’s turn Thursday to take the snaps with the starters at middle linebacker, after Tyrel Dodson manned the top position Wednesday. At cornerback, Dane Jackson again took most of the snaps with the first unit opposite Tre’Davious White. At right guard, Ryan Bates and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence split the snaps. Bates likely will wind up as the top backup at center to Mitch Morse, regardless of whether he starts at right guard. So the Bills always give Bates some snaps at center with the second unit throughout the summer. ... The Bills have a load of experience at the backup tackle positions, where David Quessenberry (26 NFL starts) has been working on the left side and Brandon Shell (72 starts) has worked on the right side. ... Stefon Diggs did good work running after the catch. He beat Siran Neal on one inside-breaker for a big gain. ... Rookie Justin Shorter made a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone over JaMarcus Ingram on a pass from Kyle Allen for a 30-yard TD.

3. Defensive standouts

Safety Jordan Poyer made a diving interception near the left sideline on a pass from Josh Allen for Trent Sherfield. Poyer was able to get up untouched and raced down the sideline to the end zone. Greg Rousseau got a hurry against Spencer Brown to impact the throw. ... Rousseau and Ed Oliver were in the backfield to blow up another third-down dropback by Josh Allen. Later, A.J. Epenesa beat Shell for a would-be sack.

In the 7-on-7 segment, Kaiir Elam created an interception with tight coverage and active hands against Khalil Shakir. The pass over the middle was tipped in the air four times before safety Cam Lewis came down with it. On the next play Jackson had a pass breakup against Sherfield.

4. Extra points

Terry Pegula was on the sideline with two of his children (Laura and Matthew), along with John Roth, the team’s new executive vice president and chief operating officer. Roth was getting his tour of the St. John Fisher facilities to open camp. .... Cornerback Cameron Dantzler sat out the practice. ... Another near-capacity crowd of about 4,000 was in attendance and sat through the rain for the first half of practice. ... The Bills practice again at 9:45 a.m. Friday then have Saturday off.