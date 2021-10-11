Observations: Severe weather delay doesn't deter Bills in a statment win over Chiefs

The penalties also were a problem on offense. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was flagged for holding on a third-and-1 carry by Zack Moss that would have given the Bills a first down inside the Kansas City red zone. On the next play, quarterback Josh Allen was called for intentional grounding and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was whistled for illegal motion. Those two penalties pushed the Bills out of field goal range.

The Bills ended the first half being penalized five times for 42 yards, but they weren't alone in drawing flags. The Chiefs took six penalties for 40 yards. The cavalcade of flags continued into the third quarter.

7. Special teams made a big play. The Bills' squandered a drive, thanks to the penalties by Dawkins and Allen, that came after Neal forced a fumble with a big hit on Chiefs kick returner Byron Pringle. The fumble was recovered by linebacker Andre Smith. That was the good for the special teams in the first half. The bad came after the Bills' third touchdown, when Tyler Bass kicked the ball out of bounds.