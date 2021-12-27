Observations: Sean McDermott would welcome head-coaching opportunities for his coordinators

McDermott did not have any updates on the status of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons after not practicing Thursday or Friday. It’s unclear whether Lotulelei is with the team.

Upon Further Review: Bills' much-maligned O-line takes big step forward in win over Patriots Faced with a huge dose of adversity because of players being on the Covid list and an injury that occurred during the game, the Bills were forced to repeatedly shuffle things around up front.

3. Making history didn’t have much of an impact on Daboll. The Bills did not punt against the Patriots on Sunday, the first time that’s happened in Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 474-game career, including the postseason. Daboll certainly wasn’t going to take any kind of victory lap Monday when asked about that.

“He was the person that gave me my first opportunity in this business, and I have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for him and what he's done for me and my family in terms of my career,” Daboll said. “As far as the no-punting thing, look, I'm glad we went out there and got a win. We tried to do the things we thought we could do. And ultimately, the players went out there and executed. But you know, the biggest thing was getting a win.”

4. Frazier missed having defensive line coach Eric Washington with him. Washington did not coach in the game because he’s on the reserve/Covid-19 list, as is special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.