Observations: Sean McDermott right back on the job after Bills return home with big win

“At that point, I just kind of let the guys react and not put too much football on their mind at that moment, because we didn’t know how long we would be in the locker room,” Frazier said. “Just kind of let them get to themselves and do whatever they need to do to kind of stay locked into what we had to get accomplished. Then you just wait and wait and wait. But not a lot of conversation. Just let them be themselves during that time.”

• Matt Milano’s status for Week 6 remains up in the air. Milano missed the win over the Chiefs because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4 against Houston. The Bills have an extra day to prepare for their next game, which comes Monday night at Tennessee.

“I don't have a lot of the information on all the injuries,” McDermott said. “Matt’s situation, we'll see how it goes this week. It was really about, it's hard enough to lose a player of Matt's caliber for one game, didn't want it to be two or three if we pushed him through this past game, so we just felt like it was the smarter option for us.”