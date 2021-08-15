Observations: Sean McDermott on Dion Dawkins – 'he's not close to where he needs to be'

Dion Dawkins’ return for the Buffalo Bills does not sound close.

Although he was activated from the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list last week, Dawkins won’t be in his usual spot at left tackle along the offensive line for a while, coach Sean McDermott said before Sunday’s 13th practice of training camp.

“He's not close to where he needs to be to play and help us,” McDermott said. “He's got a long road here. He's going to control what he can control, and so are we. He's got to continue to work hard to get himself back to where he's – I mean, this is what, going on week four of training camp at this point? So, he's missed a lot of time.”

Dawkins has been working out with trainers on the sideline during practice and took part in some drills Sunday, although he did not appear to do any full-team, 11-on-11 work.

“I’m sure there’s a ton of teachable moments as far as Covid goes,” McDermott said. “Just hope that resonates with the people it needs to resonate with. Again, all of us. We need to all be vigilant about doing the right things.”

