Observations: Sean McDermott on Dion Dawkins – 'he's not close to where he needs to be'

Dion Dawkins’ return for the Buffalo Bills does not sound close.
Although he was activated from the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list last week, Dawkins won’t be in his usual spot at left tackle along the offensive line for a while, coach Sean McDermott said before Sunday’s 13th practice of training camp.
Entering his 12th NFL season, the Buffalo Bills defensive end admits starting training camp on the sideline because of a calf injury has been annoying – but he also knows the games that count are still weeks away.
“He's not close to where he needs to be to play and help us,” McDermott said. “He's got a long road here. He's going to control what he can control, and so are we. He's got to continue to work hard to get himself back to where he's – I mean, this is what, going on week four of training camp at this point? So, he's missed a lot of time.”
Dawkins has been working out with trainers on the sideline during practice and took part in some drills Sunday, although he did not appear to do any full-team, 11-on-11 work.
“I’m sure there’s a ton of teachable moments as far as Covid goes,” McDermott said. “Just hope that resonates with the people it needs to resonate with. Again, all of us. We need to all be vigilant about doing the right things.”
Fromm was understandably anxious to get into Friday’s game, but adopted a mentality from a different sport as he awaited the call.
McDermott said the Bills have had a slight uptick in the number of players who have been vaccinated since training camp began, but did not provide a clear answer when asked what is the team-wide percentage of vaccinated players.
With Dawkins out, rookie Spencer Brown has gotten plenty of work, including with the starters Friday against the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener.
“That's the, I guess, benefit, if you will, of Dion not being here and Spencer then getting the reps, because those reps are valuable,” McDermott said. “I thought Spencer did a really good job in the game the other day, albeit, it's his first outing.”
…
The Bills released the following five players Sunday: offensive linemen Marquell Harrell, Caleb Benenoch and Syrus Tuitele, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Mike Bell.
The team’s roster is now at 86 players. The Bills will have to cut down to 81 players by Aug. 24 before setting the 53-man roster by Aug. 31.
“Those are the rules, so that's what we adjust to,” McDermott said. “Always hard to make those decisions, even when it's the first five, because people's livelihoods are involved and there is a lot of time that's been invested in those careers. Not that it's the end of the career. I think all those guys that we've moved on from are good football players and good people, so always hard to make those decisions.”
…
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. returned to practice Sunday after missing time last week because of a concussion.
The Bills, though, were still without several players at practice. The list of those not participating included: Wide receivers Stefon Diggs (knee) and Isaiah Hodgins (knee), running backs Zack Moss (hamstring), Antonio Williams (stinger) and Christian Wade (shoulder), tight end Tommy Sweeney (undisclosed), defensive end Mike Love (undisclosed) guard Forrest Lamp (calf) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (undisclosed).
Sweeney was spotted at practice wearing a walking boot. Additionally, linebacker Marquel Lee remains on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list.
Hodgins was injured during Friday’s game in Detroit.
“He's got a little bit of a knee, so we'll just take it one day at a time, McDermott said. “Still kind of early, believe it or not, in just feeling how he bounces back, the swelling and all that type of stuff here, so we'll see.”
Diggs has now missed four straight practices with a knee injury, but McDermott said based on what he knows right now, he does not believe the injury has the potential to force Diggs to miss time in the regular season.
White makes the list for the second consecutive year after coming in at No. 47 in 2020.
…
The starting defense looked good during work in the red zone Sunday. Safety Micah Hyde made an interception when a Josh Allen pass bounced off running back Devin Singletary’s hands high into the air, giving Hyde just enough time to make a diving catch.
Allen appeared to be high on a few throws during the short practice. Cornerback Taron Johnson had a near interception and another pass defensed, as did Levi Wallace. Second-year cornerback Dane Jackson also had close coverage on tight end Dawson Knox, preventing a completion at the goal line.
The Bills will be back on the practice field at 10 a.m. Monday.