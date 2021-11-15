Observations: Sean McDermott left starters in 'to put the game away' in blowout win

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott explained why he decided to stick with his starters for as long as he did in what was a lopsided game.

“You try and get to the to the fourth quarter and see where you're at,” the coach said. “I can tell you I've been involved in this thing a long time, and leads can diminish quickly. And to some extent, we got a little sloppy yesterday, to be honest with you. So, you see how quickly momentum can change, and all respect for every opponent, trying to handle ourselves with class. We were going to try and put the game away. That's how we believe in doing things. And no disrespect to anyone, it was just us trying to put the game away then.”

After Breida’s lost fumble, the Bills’ starting defense forced a turnover on downs. Allen connected with No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs on a 43-yard gain to get down to the Jets’ 14-yard line, and three plays later, Devin Singletary rushed in from 2 yards out to give the Bills a 45-10 lead after Bass’ extra point with 5:57 remaining.

It was only then that McDermott lifted most of his starters.