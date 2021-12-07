Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll say they're on the same page

Upon Further Review: All signs after loss to Patriots point to Bills becoming unglued The No. 1 seed in the AFC? Forget about it. At this point, the Bills are fighting for their playoff lives, Jay Skurski says.

There’s not much time for drastic changes with a game at Tampa Bay coming up on a short week.

“You know, those are the things you work through. You work through your challenges,” McDermott said. “Challenges are different every year, and you know, those are the things we're working through to get fixed and make sure we are all on the same page. I believe we are. We've got to go out there and execute at a higher level so we can be more consistent on offense in that case.”

Here are four more observations from news conferences with McDermott, Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:

1. Like everyone else, Frazier has been blown away by Tom Brady’s season in Tampa. The Buccaneers’ quarterback, 44, leads the league in both passing yards and touchdowns.