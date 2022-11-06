Observations: Run defense gets trampled in Bills' disappointing loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Once could be written off as a fluke.

Twice looks like the start of a troubling trend. The Buffalo Bills’ run defense was run over Sunday by the New York Jets, who piled up 174 yards on the ground on their way to a 20-17 victory at MetLife Stadium. The win moved the Jets to 6-3, just a half-game behind the Bills (6-2) in the AFC East race that suddenly looks like it’s going to be a fight for the rest of the season.

The Jets marched 86 yards on 13 plays to get into position for the go-ahead, 28-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein that came with 1:43 remaining. On the drive, the first eight plays were runs. The Bills knew what was coming – they were just powerless to stop it.

2. Tre White’s return was put off. The Bills’ All-Pro cornerback was activated to the 53-man roster this week, but did not play against the Jets. Although White was not listed on the final injury report, the team elected to give him some more practice time before he returns to the field following knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. The MetLife Stadium turf is known to be particularly unforgiving, so it’s possible that factored into the Bills’ decision to hold White out for another week.

3. Tyler Bass can’t connect from long range. The Bills did a nice job offensively to get into position for Bass to attempt a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half, but Bass’ kick missed wide right. The Bills started the drive with 32 seconds left from their own 25-yard line. A 15-yard completion to Gabe Davis and a 17-yard completion to Dawson Knox quickly moved the ball into New York territory, but the drive stalled from there with two straight incompletions. Allen then ran for 6 yards to set Bass up, but his first attempt from 50-plus yards this season was no good.

Bass was able to hit a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter to tie the game 17-17.

4. Taron Johnson went down briefly. The Bills’ nickel cornerback was looked at by trainers on the field after an incomplete pass by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the second quarter. Johnson was able to jog off the field, however, and only missed one play. His absence was felt when the Jets immediately went at replacement Siran Neal, with Wilson connecting with rookie receiver Garrett Wilson for a gain of 24 yards.

5. Greg Rousseau suffered an ankle injury. It was announced at halftime the Bills’ second-year defensive end was questionable to return to the game. Rousseau was still in pads and had his helmet on to start the third quarter, but he ultimately did not come back into the game.

6. Terrel Bernard made his first career start. Star linebacker Matt Milano did not play after suffering an oblique injury last week against the Green Bay Packers. Milano did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and then was limited Friday before being listed as questionable on the final injury report. That meant Bernard, a third-round pick from Baylor, started alongside Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker. Coming into the game, Bernard had played 42 defensive snaps (9.5% of the team total), with all but one coming late in blowout victories against Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He has played on special teams in each game.

7. The Bills’ defense got an unusual assist. The game was delayed for several minutes in the third quarter because of an issue with the SkyCam inside MetLife Stadium. The delay came at a good time for the Buffalo defense, which was having trouble slowing down the Jets’ offense. After the delay, the Jets committed a false start penalty that pushed them back 5 yards. On third down, Bills edge rusher Von Miller sacked Wilson and forced a fumble that was recovered by A.J. Epenesa.

8. Kaiir Elam suffered an ankle injury. The Bills’ rookie cornerback went down in the third quarter after the Jets ran a double reverse. The Bills announced Elam was questionable to return, but he did not make it back onto the field. Fellow rookie Christian Benford was opposite Dane Jackson at cornerback for the rest of the game.

9. Jackson got hurt late. The third-year veteran went down at the end of a 15-yard run by the Jets’ Michael Carter. He was able to return a short time later.

10. Spencer Brown was also inactive. The team’s starting right tackle missed his second straight game because of an ankle injury. Brown practiced on a limited basis all week. The other inactive players were safety Jordan Poyer – who was declared out Friday because of an elbow injury – and tight end Tommy Sweeney.