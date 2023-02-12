GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Philadelphia Eagles committed a grave sin against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

Twice inside the red zone, the Eagles settled for field goals instead of touchdowns. Against Patrick Mahomes, that’s usually poison, and that proved to be the case as the Chiefs secured their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons with a 38-35 victory in front of 67,827 fans at State Farm Stadium.

The result robbed Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, a Jamestown native and graduate of Southwestern High School, the chance to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Western New York.

Sirianni, 41, is in just his second season as the Eagles’ head coach. He led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and two dominant playoff victories to reach this stage, but came up a game short against perhaps the league’s best player in Mahomes.

The Eagles’ defense, which featured a dominant pass rush for much of the season, failed to sack Mahomes once in giving up their second-highest point total of the season, and most in a game with their own dynamic quarterback, Jalen Hurts, starting.

Still, the red-zone failures are sure to stick with Sirianni – who comes from an offensive background. The first came at the end of the second quarter after some questionable clock management. The second came on the Eagles’ first drive of the third quarter, which reached the Chiefs’ 15-yard line, but stalled out on fourth and 6.

2. A questionable defensive holding basically decided the game. On a third-and-8 play from the Eagles’ 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for a defensive holding penalty against Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. There did not appear to be a significant amount of contact, and the ball from Mahomes was well overthrown, but the flag still came out.

The penalty also included an automatic first down. That allowed the Chiefs to force the Eagles to use their final timeout, and the clock ran down to 11 seconds before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal for the winning points. With one last, desperation play from their 36-yard line with 4 seconds left, Hurts’ final pass fell incomplete.

3. Andy Reid’s genius was on display. The Chiefs’ head coach is known as one of the greatest play-callers in league history, and he showed why Sunday night. Reid dialed up two beautiful plays inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line in the fourth quarter, with both resulting in touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On the first, receiver Kadarius Toney motioned from the right toward the left side of the field, but then stopped suddenly and went back to the right, leaving Eagles cornerback Darius Slay woefully out of position. Toney was wide open for a 5-yard touchdown that put Kansas City up, 28-27, after Butker’s extra point.

On the Chiefs’ next possession, they drove down the Eagles’ 4-yard line before running nearly an identical play, except this time to rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore on the opposite side of the field. Once again, it worked like a charm as Moore got wide open for a 4-yard touchdown that extended the Chiefs’ lead to 35-27.

4. Hurts tied a Super Bowl record. With three rushing touchdowns, the Eagles’ quarterback matched the single-game Super Bowl record for touchdowns in a game, having been done previously five times, by Roger Craig, Jerry Rice, Ricky Watters, Terrell Davis and most recently by Jaes White in Super Bowl LI.

5. Two big reviews went the Eagles’ way. The Chiefs opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Isiah Pacheco that cut their deficit to 24-21. On the very next play from scrimmage, Hurts threw to running back Miles Sanders in the flat. The Eagles’ running back was immediately hit by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and the ball popped loose. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton – who returned a Hurts fumble for a touchdown in the first half – picked it up and ran into the end zone, for a time looking as if he had scored his second defensive touchdown of the game. However, since it was ruled a scoring play on the field, it was reviewed, and officials determined Sanders did not maintain possession long enough for it to be considered a catch, ruling the pass incomplete.

Later on the drive, Hurts made his best throw of the night, completing a 17-yard pass to tight end Dallas Goedert along the left sideline to convert a third-and-14 play from the Chiefs’ 47-yard line. It was questionable as to whether Goedert secured possession before going out of bounds, and the completion was challenged by Reid. After review, the call on the field stood. The Eagles would go on to get a 33-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to increase their lead to 27-21 at the time.

6. DeVonta Smith nearly did it again. The Eagles’ receiver made a huge, 29-yard catch during the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers on Philadelphia’s opening drive, converting a fourth-and-3 play deep in opposing territory and setting up the opening touchdown. There was only one problem: It shouldn’t have been a catch. Replays after the fact showed the ball hit the ground, but the 49ers did not challenge the play, and it stood.

Against the Chiefs in the second quarter, Smith appeared to make a great, 35-yard catch down the left sideline to the Chiefs’ 13-yard line, but this time, the review went the other way. Officials initially ruled it a completion, but inside two minutes, the play was automatically reviewed and officials correctly determined Smith didn’t secure possession through the ground. The play was reversed, and the Eagles had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to end the first half with a 24-14 lead.

7. Jody Fortson got a target. The Chiefs’ tight end, a Buffalo native, lost his footing while blocking on a third-down play in the first quarter. Even though Fortson went down, Mahomes still looked his way with a pass on what looked like a broken play, but the ball fell incomplete. It was Fortson’s only target of the game. On the next play, Butker missed a 42-yard field goal when he hit the left upright.

8. Brett Kern was inactive. Kern, the Eagles’ punter, did not dress for the game, denying him a chance to make his first Super Bowl appearance. Kern signed with the Eagles in December after punter Arryn Siposs suffered an ankle injury. Kern, 36, punted in four games in the regular season, with 10 attempts for a gross average of 40.8 yards and a net average of 36.6 yards. In two postseason games, he’s punted seven times for 309 yards, a gross average of 44.1 yards per attempt and three punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Siposs, however, was healthy enough to return to the lineup Sunday for the Eagles.

9. Gronk had a cameo. Amherst native Rob Gronkowski participated in a live commercial in the third quarter, attempting to kick a 25-yard field goal. Gronkowski’s attempted missed wide left, but, big surprise – sponsor FanDuel still awarded a share of $10 million in free bets to users who had placed a wager of at least $5 on the game.