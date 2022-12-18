Observations: Offense showed impressive balance in Bills' game-winning drive

When the Buffalo Bills needed it most, the offense responded with one of the best drives of the season Saturday night.

The Bills ran the final 5:56 off the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium, driving 86 yards on 15 plays. That came after a tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, after the team had punted four times in the third quarter.

“Unfortunately, we had those four punts there in a row, and, again, the communication amongst the coaching staff and the execution on the field was really what stood out the most, particularly that last drive,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. “You know, we had some semblance of balance: run and pass, different style passes. Thought the offensive line did a good job on that drive in particular, giving Josh (Allen) time, and then, when you can run the ball like we were able to run it, I thought the pad level was where it needed to be, and the execution was, as well.”

On the game-winning drive, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called eight runs and seven passes.

“When you're at this part in the year, at this point in the year, much like a rookie player, you're no longer a rookie,” McDermott said of Dorsey, who is in his first year of calling plays. “You've been through some of the things that you have to go through. And you have a good feel, at this point, for who your players are, and the weapons you have and the tools you have and the resources you have at your disposal. So, you know, those conversations take place less and less this time of year, but we do have conversations nonetheless.

Here are four more observations from McDermott’s news conference Sunday.

1. Boogie Basham is day to day. The Bills’ second-year defensive end suffered a calf injury against the Dolphins, McDermott said Sunday. Right guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), both of whom missed Saturday’s win, are continuing to improve, the coach said.

2. McDermott weighed in on Cam Lewis’ penalty. The Bills’ defensive back took a roughing the kicker penalty in the second half that gave Miami a free first down and subsequently led to the go-ahead touchdown – a potentially massive play had the Dolphins gone on to win the game. McDermott generally can live with penalties that happen during the course of play, but Lewis’ penalty bordered on unacceptable.

“I would say our entire team. We don’t want to be known for beating ourselves,” McDermott said. “So, making sure we’re cleaning up the penalties the best we can. We want to play aggressive, but we also want to play disciplined and with good technique. You want to be aggressive in all three phases, but at the same time you want to play smart, and I think that was a great example of being able to, you know, that balance and how important that balance is – aggressive, yet smart at the same time.”

3. Damar Hamlin had some issues tackling. The Bills’ safety missed two tackles, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, although that number feels generous.

“I think he’s a young player that’s getting valuable experience, and there have been some plays where he’s really helped us out and made a big play for us and made big tackles, and there’s other plays where, technique-wise, he can be in better position to make tackles or make plays on the ball, and that’s going to be an ongoing process for us as we move forward here,” McDermott said.

The Bills missed a total of 10 tackles against the Dolphins, according to PFF, but again, that number feels low. It would not be a surprise if the Bills’ coaches tracked more missed tackles.

“I can tell you what I saw yesterday: Us, whether it’s a light box or an eight-man box, playing with better fundamentals, playing with more physicality, more pad-level, that’s really where the game starts – an attitude and pad-level,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to do a better job with that.

4. McDermott’s approach to his team’s unusual schedule: Embrace it. The Bills’ last six games of the season have been and will be played out on the following days of the week: Thursday, Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Saturday, Monday, Sunday. For creatures of habit, that’s a bizarre schedule.

“It's not changing, so you embrace it, and I think that's the best way to go about it,” he said. “You rely on the staff around you to help you come up with the right schedule that is best for the players, No. 1. It's important that they get their rest, and then the coaches, as well, that they can get some rest, because it's a grind. You guys know it, you're moving right along with us. There are early mornings and late nights. You're trying to be at your best this time of year, and that's when you're at your highest exhaustion point, as well. That's kind of a conundrum, right? You try and figure it all out and find some spots for some balance and mental refresh if you can, and then physically be as fresh as possible.