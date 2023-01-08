Observations: Nyheim Hines turns on the jets, propelling Bills to emotional victory over Patriots

Nyheim Hines liked it so much, he did it twice.

The Buffalo Bills’ kick returner scored an electrifying, 96-yard touchdown on the game’s opening play Sunday against the New England Patriots. With the crowd at Highmark Stadium still buzzing after an emotional pregame scene in which the team sent support to safety Damar Hamlin – who remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after going into cardiac arrest last week in a game against the Bengals – Hines whipped the crowd into a frenzy with only the second opening kickoff return for a touchdown in team history.

Then, in the third quarter, with the Bills having fallen behind, 17-14, Hines did it again. He raced 101 yards to the end zone this time, breaking an attempted tackle by Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and making the rest look easy as he pulled away down the left sideline, high-stepping in from inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line. It was the first time since 2010 that an NFL player has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game, with the Seahawks’ Leon Washington the last to do it. Hines, who was clocked at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, is also just the 11th player in NFL history to score two touchdowns on kickoff returns in the game game, and the first member of the Bills to ever do it.

Buffalo finished the regular season 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the postseason next weekend – exact date and time to be announced.

2. John Brown was active after being called up – and delivered. The veteran receiver was called up from the practice squad Saturday for the third time this season, and was in the game-day lineup. Teams are able to call players up from the practice squad and send them back down three times in a season. A player can’t be called up a fourth time without being signed to the 53-man roster. The Bills had already called up slot receiver Cole Beasley three times, so they elected to use Brown’s final callup. In the postseason, that number resets and players can be called up an unlimited number of times.

Brown made the most of his playing time when he hauled in a 42-yard touchdown reception with 1:35 left in the third quarter. On the play, quarterback Josh Allen scrambled out of the pocket to the right and signaled for Brown to go deep. The receiver listened, getting behind Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and safety Devin McCourty.

3. Tre’Davious White stepped up in a big moment. The Bills’ cornerback, who has admitted he’s still not all the way back following knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving night in 2021, intercepted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the third quarter. That put an end to a promising Patriots drive, which had started the third quarter at their 19-yard line and reached the Bills’ 21-yard line.

4. Stefon Diggs does what he does against New England. Diggs has been a Patriots killer, coming into the game against New England having at least seven catches, 85 yards and a receiving touchdown in each of his past two games. He ran that streak to three straight games when he got behind Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones in the fourth quarter. Allen found Diggs with a picture-perfect deep ball, resulting in a 49-yard touchdown that extended the Bills’ lead to 35-23 with 8:51 remaining. Diggs finished with seven catches for 104 yards in the win.

5. Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds iced things. The Bills’ linebackers both intercepted Jones in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Milano’s came on a third-and-19 play from the Bills’ 22-yard line with Jones attempting to find tight end Hunter Henry in the Bills’ end zone. Milano made the interception and returned the ball out to the Buffalo 40-yard line. After the Bills punted it away, it was Edmunds’ turn. He picked off Jones on a third-and-1 pass intended for Patriots running back Damien Harris from the Patriots’ 28-yard line. New England did not get the ball back after that.

6. Dawson Knox moved up in the record books. The Bills’ fourth-year tight end caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen in the second quarter. The receiving touchdown was the 20th of Knox’s career, tying him with Jay Riemersma for second place on the franchise’s all-time list among tight ends. Knox now trails only Pete Metzelaars, who had 25 career receiving touchdowns, on the all-time list.

7. The penalty flags held off for quite a while. White was called for a defensive holding penalty in the first quarter, but it was declined. After that, the two teams completed the first three quarters of play without an accepted penalty against either team – the first time that’s happened in a game since at least 2015, according to the CBS broadcast. Naturally, on the first two plays of the fourth quarter, there were back-to-back accepted penalties – the first a defensive holding against Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, followed by an offensive holding penalty against Patriots center David Andrews.

8. Devin Singletary lost a costly fumble. The Bills’ starting running back coughed it up in the third quarter when he was hit by Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. New England safety Devin McCourty recovered the loose ball at the Bills’ 11-yard line. The Buffalo defense made a good defensive stand to hold the Patriots to a field goal, which game them a 17-14 lead at the time.

9. Greg Rousseau reached eight sacks. The Bills’ second-year defensive end crushed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on a third-down play on New England’s first possession, his eighth sack of the season. Rousseau joined Von Miller in having at least eight sacks, making it the first time since 2014 the Bills have had at least two players with eight sacks in a season. Mario Williams (14.5), Jerry Hughes (10) and Marcell Dareus (10) all reached double digits in sacks that year.

10. Christian Benford was inactive in his return. The Bills’ rookie cornerback, who was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing time with an oblique injury suffered during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions, did not play Sunday. He was joined on the inactive list by offensive linemen Ike Boettger and Justin Murray, tight end Tommy Sweeney, linebacker Baylon Spector and safety Jared Mayden, who joined the 53-man roster Wednesday after being signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

The Patriots inactive players were cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion), cornerback Shaun Wade, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running Kevin Harris and safety Brenden Schooler.