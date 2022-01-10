Observations: 'Nothing official yet' in regards to Leslie Frazier interviewing for Bears' coaching job

“It speaks to all the hard work that the players and the coaches put in throughout the entire offseason, going all the way back to after the Kansas City game, the championship game a year ago,” Frazier said. “Our coaches came back and began the work to put together a system for the 2021 defense. They laid a really good foundation. Our players bought in throughout the offseason. And it just speaks to the buy-in by our players and the hard work that coaches and players put into it.

“That being said, now we enter a new season, the postseason, where there'll be some other challenges, other than what we've faced during the regular season, and we'll have to step up and rise to those challenges that come with being a part of the postseason. It doesn't get any easier. We'll play some really good offenses, starting with the offense that we're going to face this weekend. It really emboldens you to want to work as hard as you can to put your best foot forward on the biggest stage when you get to the postseason.”

0:30 Thanks to third-down defensive prowess by Bills, Jets ran just 46 offensive plays Sunday As a result, some of the snap counts for defensive players look pretty low, which isn’t a bad thing with the playoffs approaching.

3. The coaching staff is looking forward to a full house. Last year’s two home playoff games were played with fewer than 7,000 fans in attendance because of Covid-19 protocols. This year, there has been no capacity limit, thus a sellout crowd is expected at Highmark Stadium.