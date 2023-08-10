PITTSFORD – Quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs will not play in the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, coach Sean McDermott announced before practice Thursday morning at St. John Fisher.

But …

“Most of the starters will play,” McDermott said. “They will play, give or take, a quarter depending on who it is and the situation in the game. Overall, we want to get them to where they need to go, but also take a good look at some of the younger players.”

The Bills host Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

McDermott said Allen will play in the preseason – the Bills’ final two games are at Pittsburgh (Aug. 19) and at Chicago (Aug. 26). Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley will handle the Colts game.

McDermott wouldn’t commit to having backup safety Damar Hamlin play in his first game since going into sudden cardiac arrest Jan. 2 at Cincinnati. But Hamlin is likely to be available since he has not missed a padded practice in training camp.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way he’s handled himself to this point,” McDermott said. “We’re in a good spot and I think he’s in a good spot.”

Here are other observations and notes:

1. Attendance report

Physically unable to perform list: Defensive end Von Miller (knee) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (calf).

Did not practice: Running back Damien Harris (knee, second consecutive missed practice), fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin, fourth consecutive) and cornerback Cam Lewis (groin, third consecutive).

About Harris, McDermott said: “To this point, I feel like we’re headed in a good direction on it.”

Returned to practice: Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (back) after missing two practices and safety Jordan Poyer, who had Wednesday off.

During Thursday’s workout, Diggs got tangled up with cornerback Kaiir Elam and was examined by trainers. He did not return to practice, but appeared fine. "I'm great," Diggs told The News' Katherine Fitzgerald after practice.

2. Schumer visits camp

Sen. Charles Schumer attended practice, spending time with Bills owner Terry Pegula and posing for photos with Miller, Diggs and Josh Allen. Schumer wore a No. 3 jersey gifted to him and autographed during the offseason by Hamlin.

“I just love the Bills and to see these guys up close and see how they hard they work, there are great prospects this year,” Schumer told The Buffalo News as he walked to a press conference. “I told Mr. Pegula, who I know pretty well, that I don’t know of any team in any sport that’s given a city and a region more love and more spirit than the Bills.”

Asked if he will attend the Bills’ 2026 opener in the new Highmark Stadium, Schumer said: “I’d love to be there. It’s a great thing for Buffalo and all of football. It’s amazing – all of the NFL, all of the owners and all of the players know how important it is to have the Bills in Buffalo with a new stadium. People are excited of course in Western New York, but across the country.”

3. Installation ongoing

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said before Wednesday’s practice the system is “probably at about 90%” installed.

“We try to get everything in as early as possible and really put the pressure on guys early to learn stuff and that way, things match up through (organized team activities), mini-camp and training camp,” he said.

Dorsey said players experience three installations of the offense: Twice during the offseason program – before organized team activity (OTAs) and during OTAs/mandatory minicamp – and training camp.

4. Boettger ‘super-excited’

The preseason games will be important for guard Ike Boettger, who tore his Achilles on Dec. 26, 2021, and played only five snaps last year. He started 10 of his 15 appearances in ’21.

During camp, Boettger has worked at right and left guard.

“Just being back out on the field (Saturday) and in the stadium, I’m super excited to strap it back up,” he said.

Boettger had a regular offseason of training instead of rehabilitating the injury.

“It was amazing for just being back in the swing of things,” he said. “I still am a little rusty, but I’m just seeing so much growth every week in what I can do. The body is feeling the best it’s ever felt to be honest. Having a year off, all those bumps and bruises got time to heal and now it’s getting my leg back in shape. I’ve seen a huge jump this training camp.”

Asked what rust remains, Boettger said: “Just with my feet and timing. That’s all it is.”

5. Playing catch-up

Receiver Isaiah Coulter participated in his second practice after missing five consecutive workouts due to a right knee injury.

Coulter said he was injured during a blocking drill “and my knee got tangled up. Just a tweak. Nothing crazy.”

Coulter is wearing a brace during practice. He spent a month on the Bills’ practice squad last year (Nov. 3-Dec. 9), ended the season on Arizona’s practice squad and re-signed with the Bills on May 11. He has appeared in four regular season games (one for Houston and three for Chicago).

“Slowly working my way back in and running some routes; it’s getting there slowly but surely,” he said. “It was very tough (sitting out). I was just trying to get the mental reps and locking in during the meetings.”

6. Bass tunes up

Bills kicker Tyler Bass said he attempts 12 field goals per week during camp and has fine-tuned his buildup to the regular season.

“It’s not about being perfect right now, it’s about getting ready to give it all going into the season and feeling good,” he said last week. “You learn that (with experience). In the offseason, you don’t kick until a little later so you’re feeling good into camp and aren’t burnt out.”

Bass handles the Bills’ kickoff duties and will get his first experience Saturday of the new rule allowing the return team to call for a fair catch inside the 25-yard line and getting the football spotted at the 25.

“It’s going to be really interesting,” Bass said. “We’re going to be paying a lot of attention to what other teams do. This year, you’ll have to be creative.”

7. Quick kicks

In a late-practice red zone period, all of Allen’s four completions were to tight ends (two apiece to Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid). Allen’s final pass was deflected into the air by defensive tackle Tim Settle and caught by Kincaid for a touchdown. To start that drive, Ryan Bates played center and O’Cyrus Torrence right guard. … The Bills were fortunate with the weather. Rain poured down in the 8 a.m. hour and McDermott spent several minutes examining the condition of the field. But everybody stayed dry during the workout. … Cornerback Christian Benford finished the week with three interceptions. The difference from Year 1 to Year 2? “Just developing my mind and maturing as a person off the field,” he said. “That helped me mature on the field, too.”