Observations: NFL game proving to be not too big for Christian Benford

PITTSFORD – Leslie Frazier hasn’t been shy about checking in with Tre’Davious White.

“Every 10 minutes – 15 is too long,” the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator joked Wednesday when asked how often he’s been in contract with his All-Pro cornerback. “No, I do check in from time to time and see how he’s doing and I mean, he’s such a key part of our defense and our team and you want to know how he’s doing and not just from a physical standpoint, what you hear from the trainers and the doctors, but also from a mental standpoint, as well, and emotionally, so he’s in a good place, mentally, and he’s working his tail off physically. So hopefully it’s just a matter of time before he’s back out there with us.”

Until that time, the Bills have to prepare without White, who tore a knee ligament in the Thanksgiving game against New Orleans. For most of training camp, that’s meant third-year veteran Dane Jackson and rookie first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam running with the first team. Lately, however, rookie sixth-round pick Christian Benford has been getting some of those reps – an impressive rise up the depth chart for a player from Villanova.

“He’s really been active around the ball and has had the chance to get his hands on a lot of balls,” Frazier said. “When he’s had opportunities, he’s made some plays. Still early in the process, we haven’t played a preseason game yet, but when we drafted him, we saw a guy who, we didn’t think the game was too big for. That it wouldn’t be that case when he came to the NFL. We liked his transition. We liked his toughness. We liked how poised he played and a lot of those things that we saw when we were evaluating him, we’re seeing them now in training camp and it’s a process so you just got to continue to go through the process and watch how he develops.”

The next step in that process will be the preseason opener Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

“It’s going to be important to try to get as many views as possible and put them in as many situations as we can,” Frazier said of his young cornerbacks. “We're trying to do that in practice. But for sure, the games are the next step and so, we want to put them out there and just see how they perform. It’s such a critical piece to our success on defense and our league, which is a passing league. If you struggle on the back end, it can make it really tough to get what you want out of your front. So, when teams are able to be two dimensional, balanced, it's hard from a defensive standpoint. So, we got to put them out there, get a lot of views, and then make a good decision by the time we get to Sept. 8.”

Frazier, however, said the coaching staff is still working through just how much the projected starters will play against the Colts.

Here are some observations from the penultimate practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University …

No. 21 returns … sort of

No. 21 was back on the field Wednesday … but it wasn’t safety Jordan Poyer wearing the blue jersey. Instead, it was another Jordan. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips – normally No. 97 – wore Poyer’s jersey for the workout. The fit, as you might imagine, was a bit snug.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Poyer was on the sideline for the practice and sported just a white sleeve over his injured left elbow – a potentially good sign in his recovery.

Other injury updates

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice Wednesday. The Bills said he had a veteran rest day.

Also not practicing for the Bills were linebacker Tyler Dodson, cornerback Tim Harris and wide receiver Tavon Austin. Austin missed his third consecutive practice with what the team is describing as “tightness,” while Dodson and Harris sat out for the second straight practice. Each is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson is also still out with a foot injury.

White (knee), guard Ike Boettger (Achilles) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) remain on the physically unable to perform list.

Cornerback Taron Johnson and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Isaiah McKenzie returned to practice. Johnson had a nice pass defensed against receiver Gabe Davis during work in the red zone.

Backup kickers?

The Bills had some fun at the end of a special teams drill. After kicker Tyler Bass was perfect on six attempts ranging from 27 to 41 yards with punter Matt Araiza holding, special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley switch things up. Safety Micah Hyde, quarterback Matt Barkley and tight end Dawson Knox all attempted – and appeared to make – an extra point. Backup quarterback Case Keenum was the holder for each attempt.

Sweeney shines, plus other highlights

Backup tight end Tommy Sweeney had another strong practice, turning in the highlight play when he climbed the ladder to pull in a touchdown catch over tight coverage from cornerback Siran Neal during work in the red zone. The play brought all of the offense onto the field to congratulate Sweeney, who fired the ball into the crowd in celebration after making the catch. The touchdown was thrown by Keenum, who earlier in practice also hooked up with Sweeney for a nice reception. … Linebacker Matt Milano had a nice pass defensed against running back James Cook at the goal line during red-zone work. … The offense didn’t push the ball down the field a whole lot Wednesday, but quarterback Josh Allen did connect with Davis for a couple of nice completions. On one of them, Davis went up in a crowd to pull down a dart from Allen. The Bills worked several receivers through with the first team, including Shakir and Tanner Gentry. … Left guard Rodger Saffold took some snaps in team drills for the first time, giving the Bills a look at their expected starting lineup of left tackle Dion Dawkins, Saffold, center Mitch Morse, right guard Ryan Bates and right tackle Spencer Brown. … Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly watched practice from the sideline and signed autographs for fans afterward.

The Bills will hold their final practice of training camp at 9:45 a.m. Thursday before heading home to Orchard Park.