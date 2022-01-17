Observations: Mutual respect shown as Bills and Chiefs prepare for Round 4

No, the NFL has not realigned.
It just feels like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs share the same division. The two teams will meet for the fourth time in the past two seasons Sunday, this time in an AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
“Well this team, it's like a division game, right?” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “You play your teams in your division and you have a certain familiarity with them, whether it's play style or personnel.”
The Chiefs won the biggest of those matchups last year in the AFC championship game, although the Bills got at least a bit of revenge with a win in Week 5 of the regular season.
“There's a lot of games from then until now,” Daboll said. “You spend time evaluating and watching. In this venue, again, it's a competitive game against a really good team. A great atmosphere and a big game, so we're going to need our best.”
Familiarity can sometimes breed contempt, although in this case, there is a healthy amount of respect on both sides.
“Yeah, I think there’s a sense of it,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday during an interview with Kansas City sports radio station KCSP-AM of a budding rivalry with the Bills. “They have great football players over there, obviously, starting with Josh (Allen). He’ll be there a long time in Buffalo. I’m sure we’ll play a lot of games against each other. They’ll have a lot of great teams, coaches … I'm excited for it."
The Chiefs and Bills are both coming off dominant showings in the wild-card round. The Bills were 30-point winners over the Patriots in a game that will go down as one of the best in franchise history, while the Chiefs overcame a bit of a slow start against the Steelers before settling in and blowing out Pittsburgh, 42-21.
“They're the defending AFC champs, and it's tough to play them anywhere, let alone at their place,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “So we've got to put in a good week of practice and get ourselves ready to go perform at our best.”
After losing to the Bills in Week 5, the Chiefs closed the regular season 10-2 over the final 12 games, good enough to earn the AFC’s No. 2 seed. That’s big, because they’ve won five straight postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes and Allen each threw five touchdown passes in their respective victories, which means Sunday will be the first meeting of quarterbacks to have done so in their previous playoff game, according to NFL Research.
“Yeah, we’ve seen him a few times,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Mahomes. “He’s seen us as well. So, he has some idea of what we might want to do on defense and we think we have some idea of what he might want to do, what Andy Reid might want to do from an offensive standpoint, he and Eric Bieniemy. But the one thing that trumps that is … athletic ability. You’ll have people in spots, but because of his creativity and his ability to make plays off schedule, that kind of wipes out some of your strategy at times. We may think we have an idea of what might be coming, but because of his ability to be able to make those off-schedule plays, it’s difficult at times.”
Here are four more observations from Monday’s video news conferences with McDermott, Daboll and Frazier:
1. Defensive end Mario Addison is day to day. Addison suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s win over New England.
“We’ll see where that leads us through the week,” McDermott said.
There were no other reported injuries for the Bills.
2. Allen hasn’t been sacked in four straight games, easily the longest streak of his career. Previously, he had never even gone back-to-back games without being sacked. Daboll said that’s a credit to more than just the offensive line.
“To me, sacks is a team stat,” he said. “Everybody can put it on the offensive line, but it takes all 11. It takes the timing, rhythm of the passing game. It takes good decisions, it takes the backs understanding who to block if there's protection responsibility or getting out fast if there isn't, and then it takes the line communicating the looks that they're getting. … Everybody has got to be dialed in. That's why all those stats that are out there, you know most of them are team stats, because it takes all 11 guys to be dialed in and run a play properly on offense.”
3. McDermott said his confidence in the kicking game hasn’t been shaken. Tyler Bass had a pair of extra points blocked against the Patriots – about the only two things that went wrong Saturday.
“Full confidence in our kicking game and what we're doing there,” the coach said. “A couple of plays we want back but, overall, very confident in that group. They've had a really good year.”
4. Frazier gave a passionate response when asked about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on our country. “The doors that have been opened, I don't know if it were not for his sacrifice if we'd be having this conversation right now,” he said. “It opened up the doors throughout the world, not just in athletics, not just politics, but in life. There are opportunities that were presented because of the sacrifice that Dr. King and many others made to give me an opportunity, people that look like me. And I'm forever grateful for that sacrifice. Someone being willing to give their life to give me and others an opportunity to experience an equal opportunity. I don't think there's any words that I could ever use to show my thanks any more than to come to work every day and work as hard as I can to be an example that Dr. King and many others have sacrificed their lives for me to have a chance to represent in a right way.”