Observations: Mutual respect shown as Bills and Chiefs prepare for Round 4

4. Frazier gave a passionate response when asked about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy on our country. “The doors that have been opened, I don't know if it were not for his sacrifice if we'd be having this conversation right now,” he said. “It opened up the doors throughout the world, not just in athletics, not just politics, but in life. There are opportunities that were presented because of the sacrifice that Dr. King and many others made to give me an opportunity, people that look like me. And I'm forever grateful for that sacrifice. Someone being willing to give their life to give me and others an opportunity to experience an equal opportunity. I don't think there's any words that I could ever use to show my thanks any more than to come to work every day and work as hard as I can to be an example that Dr. King and many others have sacrificed their lives for me to have a chance to represent in a right way.”