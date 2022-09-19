Observations: 'Mr. Monday Night' Stefon Diggs shines bright in Bills' blowout win

Von Miller calls him “Mr. Worldwide,” but might we suggest another nickname for Stefon Diggs?

How about “Mr. Monday Night?”

It’s safe to say the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver loves the spotlight that playing in prime time brings. The latest example came Monday in the home opener against the Tennessee Titans in front of a delirious crowd at Highmark Stadium.

Diggs was simply sublime against the Titans, finishing with 11 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win.

Coming into the game, Diggs had 70 catches for 801 yards and nine touchdowns on Monday Night Football, all of which led the NFL since he came into the league in 2016. He built on those totals in a big way against the Titans, proving to simply be on another level. Curiously, the Titans chose to defend Diggs one-on-one at times with rookie first-round draft pick Caleb Farley, but truthfully, it hasn’t mattered who has lined up across from Diggs so far during the 2022 season. Whether it be All-Pro Jalen Ramsey in Week 1 against the Rams on Farley on Monday, Diggs has simply proved to be on another level.

His 12 catches set a career best with the Bills, and his three touchdown grabs matched his single-game, NFL best. Diggs now has 20 catches for 270 yards and four touchdowns this season, becoming the first receiver since Steve Smith in 2007 with at least 250 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s first two games of a season, according to ESPN Stats and Information. Additionally, Diggs is now just the second receiver in franchise history to top 100 receiving yards in consecutive games, joining Andre Reed in 1991 and the first in franchise history with receiving touchdowns in the first two games of the season since Scott Chandler and Stevie Johnson each had TDs in the first three games of the 2011 season.

Diggs’ performance was even bigger for the Bills considering No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis was unable to play. Davis, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report, did not play because of an ankle injury suffered in practice Saturday. Jake Kumerow, a fourth-year veteran, started in his place and finished with two catches for 50 yards. Both of Kumerow’s catches were big. The first, for 11 yards, converted a third and 8, and the second covered 39 yards – his longest catch in two seasons with the Bills.

2. A scary injury to Dane Jackson silenced the crowd. Jackson, the Bills’ third-year cornerback, left the field in an ambulance and on a stretcher just before halftime. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation of a neck injury, the Bills said. According to the team, Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray. Jackson was making a tackle on Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks when teammate Tremaine Edmunds dove into him, with Jackson's head and neck snapping backward.

After initially calling for a cart, athletic trainers called for the ambulance as teammates gathered around Jackson. Edmunds seemed emotionally shaken up after the play as well, as the crowd went silent. The entire Bills’ sideline came onto the field as medical personnel looked at Jackson. A few of his teammates encouraged the crowd to applaud, which it did respectfully as the ambulance left the field.

3. The injuries continued into the second half. Safety Micah Hyde also left the field in a cart. On a first-and-10 play with 5:27 left in the third quarter, Hyde was injured when he and cornerback Kaiir Elam tackled Titans receiver Robert Woods. Hyde was down on the field for a few minutes, with some teammates gathering around him even once he was standing. He eventually walked off on his own and went to the medical tent. After staying in the there for a couple minutes, a cart came to get him. Hyde came a thumbs up to the crowd near the end zone as he left, but he was ruled out of the game with a neck injury a short time later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Safety Jaquan Johnson came in for Hyde.

Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were also ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter of a game that featured several injury stoppages for both teams.

4. Sam Martin’s first punt with the Bills ended beautifully. It finally happened. With 8:33 remaining in the third quarter, the wait came to an end – Sam Martin came onto the field for his first punt as a member of the Bills, ending a streak that stretched to 96 minutes, 27 seconds minutes of game time. Naturally, it ended up working perfectly for the Bills when Titans rookie returner Kyle Philips muffed the catch, leading to a recovery by Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson at the Tennessee 20-yard line.

The Bills weren’t able to do much on the ensuing possession, but did get a 37-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to extend their lead to 27-7. Martin ultimately punted three times for 144 yards, an average of 48.0 yards. Two of his punts were downed inside the Titans’ 20-yard line.

5. The defense was down a pair of defensive tackles. Fourth-year veteran Ed Oliver was previously ruled for the game because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 1 against the Rams. Additionally, defensive tackle Tim Settle did not play after aggravating a nagging calf injury against the Rams. Settle was listed as doubtful for the game. In response, the Bills called up a pair of defensive tackles from their practice squad – Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer. It was the first career NFL game for Brewer, a rookie undrafted free agent from Coastal Carolina.

6. Before leaving, Milano made a big play. The Bills’ linebacker had a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. It was the Bills’ first pick-six since Hyde intercepted Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes on Oct. 10, 2021. Milano’s interception proved to be the final play of the night for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was benched afterward in favor of rookie Malik Willis.

On Willis’ first play, Milano very nearly had another interception. Five plays later, the running back stuffed Willis for a loss of 1 yard on a run. That was potentially the play Milano was injured on.

7. The offense starts strong – again. The Bills marched 75 yards in 12 plays to open the scoring courtesy of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Allen to fullback Reggie Gilliam. In so doing, the Bills became the only team in the league to start each of their first two games with a touchdown on their opening drive. More impressive than that, though, is this: The Bills have now scored a touchdown on their opening drive in seven straight games, including the postseason, according to ESPN Stats and Information. That’s the second-longest streak by any team in the last 40 seasons, behind only the 2016 Atlanta Falcons’ run of eight such games.

Then there’s this: The Bills’ last 20 victories have been by 10 points or more. That ties an NFL record set by the Chicago Bears all the way back in the 1941-42 seasons.

8. Terrel Bernard got a big boost in playing time. Bernard, the Bills’ third-round draft pick out of Baylor, played just one defensive snap in the season opener against the Rams. Facing the Titans and bruising running back Derrick Henry, however, the Bills used more of a traditional, 4-3 defense. Bernard was the first linebacker onto the field to join Milano and Edmunds. That’s a change on the Bills’ depth chart, as Bernard had previously been behind Dodson.

The Bills did an admirable job against Henry, who has torched them in the past. He did score a touchdown, but otherwise gained just 25 yards on 13 carries.

9. Mitch Morse went down early, but made it back. The Bills’ center was injured on the fourth play from scrimmage while blocking on a short completion to running back Devin Singletary. Morse jogged back to the locker room with trainers for X-rays on his right elbow, according to the team, before coming back onto the sideline. He re-entered the game with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter, before the Bills started their fourth offensive series. Greg Van Roten temporarily replaced Morse in the lineup.

10. The Bills remaining inactive players were healthy. They included rookie linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Tommy Sweeney, cornerback Cam Lewis and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle. With Sweeney out, tight end Quintin Morris made his season debut after he missed the Week 1 game with a hamstring injury. Doyle and Lewis sat for the second straight game, while Spector was inactive for the first time this year.