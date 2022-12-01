Observations: Marathon drive rights ship for Bills' offense, leading to big divisional win over Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Buffalo Bills’ offense was doing its best to let the New England Patriots hang around Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

After opening a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, the Bills had a chance to put the game in a choke hold. Instead, an uninspiring sequence that started with 4:04 left in the first half went like this: Three-and-out punt, lost fumble, end of half.

On the drive that ended with the lost fumble, reserve tight end Tommy Sweeney – who was active for just the fourth time this season -- made a huge blunder by committing a holding penalty which erased a 41-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Things didn’t get much better in the third quarter, as what appeared to be a promising drive short-circuited largely because of a block-in-the-back penalty against wide receiver Gabe Davis.

On third and 11 from the Patriots’ 42-yard line, Diggs had a drop on what would have been a first-down catch.

About that time, the tension in Bills Mafia could be felt. Despite dominating the game statistically, the Bills were missing out on plenty of chances to put the game away. While the offense was sputtering, the Bills’ defense was getting it done, forcing a three-and-out punt, benefitting from a missed field goal by the Patriots that would have cut the Buffalo lead to 17-10 and then forcing another punt.

That gave the offense the ball back with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter, setting the stage for one of the best drives of the season. The Bills marched 94 yards in 15 plays – taking 8:55 off the clock – reaching the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary in what ended up a 24-10 win.

“We didn't get that score right before half and that wasn't ideal. We had that turnover, but we didn't flinch,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “We came in here, spirits were up. We knew that if we just kept playing our game, we'd come out and take care of business, and that's what we did. We didn't really change our game plan at all, we just knew those mistakes right before half were self-inflicted wounds and if we eliminated those, we'd go out there and be successful, and that's what happened.”

The time used on the drive was the longest on one that ended in a touchdown since a 17-play, 75-yard drive against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 7, 2016 took 10:00 off the clock (the team has had two longer drives since then that have ended in field goals).

“Any time you can go 95 yards it's a plus, but when you do it that way and it's a long, sustaining drive, those ones feel really good,” Allen said. “Those O-linemen, they love those types of drives where they can go in there and grind it out. Again, our guys, I thought we played really well tonight. Obviously only 24 points, but our defense played fantastic ball where we didn't feel like we had to press and make any mistakes. Obviously, there's a few plays that we'd like to have back, but again, these are good wins, in division, away. It's hard to win in this league, so we'll learn from this one and move on.”

The win improved the Bills’ record to 9-3, once again putting them atop the AFC East by a half-game over Miami. The Bills can now put their feet up for a long weekend and root for the 49ers to beat the Dolphins and the Bengals to beat the Chiefs. If those two things happen, the Bills will enter Week 15 atop the conference.

On the 94-yard drive, the Bills twice converted third-and-4 plays with completions from quarterback Josh Allen to Diggs. On second and goal from the Patriots’ 8-yard line, Allen scrambled and got to the New England 1-yard line, setting the stage for Singletary’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season. The touchdown drive was the Bills’ fifth of the season of 90-plus yards, marking the team’s most such scoring drives since the 1991 season.

“It was a big statement,” Singletary said. “We was just telling each other, 'man, let's get back to our standard. Let's do what we've got to do to put this game away.' That's all we were telling each other. We were feeding off each other. Everybody had good energy, and we were feeding off of that.”

2. Kaiir Elam was benched. The Bills were without both of their rookie cornerbacks Thursday night. After putting Christian Benford on injured reserve days ago because of an oblique injury, the team listed first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam as one of its inactive players.

Elam had been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but was able to play against the Lions on Thanksgiving. A league source told The Buffalo News that the decision to sit Elam was not made because of either injury or the illness that has made its way through the team's locker room in recent weeks.

In other words, he was benched.

Elam spoke to The Buffalo News on Monday about the start of his rookie season.

“When I first came in here, I was putting a lot of pressure on – not pressure, but I would say a lot of expectations on myself to be dominant and be great right now,” he said. “I think that was affecting my play and then I ended up getting hurt early in the season and tried to battle through it,” he said. “Honestly, when I got hurt (against the Jets in Week 9), it was an opportunity for me to really just mentally take a deep breath and get 100%, get healthy, sit back and critique myself. Not even on the field, but off the field as well. There is no reason for me to try to be perfect right now. All I can do is do what my coaches ask me to do and just make the plays that come to me.”

In speaking about his rookie class, Bills coach Sean McDermott said the following: “It used to be that rookies didn't play a lot their first season – or maybe one or two did, maybe your highest pick or what not. In this case, most rookies are playing and contributing across the NFL, same as our team. I think that's a good thing.

“We've got to do a good job of just No. 1, getting them up to speed every week, keeping them fresh, trying to give them rest when we can give them rest, and then them taking ownership of that rest as well when they're at home and not in the building with us. So that's a huge part of it. I think the biggest thing is just making sure that what we're asking of them is realistic this time of year, and that they're able and up to the job.”

Asked after the game about the decision not to play Elam, McDermott said in part, “the competition’s good, right? It’s healthy for all of us.”

3. Tre’Davious White was cleared to return from injury. The Bills’ cornerback, who made his second straight start after missing the first 10 games of the year as he recovered from knee surgery, spent several minutes in the sideline medical tent in the first half, but was able to make it back into the game following a stinger. White played five of the six defensive series for the Bills in the first half, with Dane Jackson replacing him for the series immediately after White was hurt. Xavier Rhodes started at the opposite cornerback spot. In the second half, all three of them rotated.

McDermott added that getting a longer look at Rhodes was part of the reason Elam was inactive.

4. Shaq Lawson had a big series. The Bills’ defensive end, who made his second start of the season after Von Miller was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day, made a tackle for loss on Patriots running back Kevin Harris in the second quarter. On the next play, Lawson was on the verge of a sack on New England quarterback Mac Jones, who instead threw the ball away for an intentional grounding penalty. That pushed the Patriots back to their 1-yard line for a third-down play that came up short and led to a punt. On the ensuing possession, the Bills went up 17-7, following an 8-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Davis.

5. The streak finally ended. With 2:55 left in the second quarter, the Bills’ Sam Martin punted 54 yards to the Patriots’ 15-yard line. It ended a streak of 20 straight possessions – excluding those at the end of the first half or the game – without a punt. Over that time, the Bills scored 13 touchdowns.

6. Tyler Bass started strong. The Bills’ kicker, who earlier Thursday was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for November, started the game by drilling a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring with 7:59 left in the first quarter. Bass went 12 of 13 on field goals in November, and led the AFC with 44 points. He tied a team record by making six field goals in a single game against Cleveland on Nov. 20, including one from 56 yards out. He also hit the winning, 45-yard field goal against Detroit on Nov. 24. Bass led the NFL coming into Thursday night’s game with 101 points. It’s the second time in his career he’s won the award – the first came in October 2021 – and he is the first member of the Bills’ special teams to win it multiple times since punter Brian Moorman won it three times (October 2002, November 2005, November 2006).

7. David Quessenberry started at left tackle. With Dion Dawkins declared out for the game on the final injury report because of an ankle injury, Quessenberry made his third start of the season, but first at left tackle. Quessenberry was beaten clean with less than 2 minutes left in the second quarter by Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, who sacked Allen and forced a fumble that was recovered by New England’s Matthew Judon.

Quessenberry was injured late in the third quarter. He was replaced for one play by Justin Murray. He then came out of the game on the next play and was replaced by Bobby Hart.

“I thought ‘DQ’ did great, and then when ‘DQ’ went down, Justin came in and then after that, Bobby Hart came in,” Brown said. “It was a carousel there for a while, but no worries across the board. Everybody was good with their preparation throughout the week. Aaron Kromer (the Bills’ offensive line coach) is a good facilitator on the sideline with us when we come off, so it was calm all around. It's just all about making sure we were on the same page, and guys were.”

Quessenberry wasn’t the only one who left the game with an injury, but was able to return.

Tight end Dawson Knox suffered a toe injury, but was able to make it back. Late in the game, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips went down on a circus play that featured Jones running for his life for several seconds before throwing the ball incomplete. Phillips was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Tight end Quintin Morris was inactive. Morris was questionable on the final injury report because of an illness. Left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle), linebacker Baylon Spector and safety Dean Marlowe were the Bills’ other inactive players.

8. John Brown made his return. The veteran receiver’s second tour with the team officially began Thursday after the team elevated him from the practice squad. Brown signed to the Bills’ practice squad Saturday and even though he wasn’t in an NFL training camp or with an organization before last weekend, the Bills deemed him ready for game action after three practices.

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said Sunday. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

Brown, 32, played two years for the Bills (2019-20), catching 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns in 24 regular season games.

Brown ended last year with Tampa Bay and appeared in the Buccaneers’ NFL divisional round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

9. “My Cause, My Cleats” returned. The initiative, which allows players to wear customized cleats for one week during the season, gives them a chance to honor people or charitable organizations that are important to them.

Allen wore cleats with the signatures of six former patients at Oishei Children's Hospital. The children are: Sloane McCarthy, Grace Gajkowski, Abbie McNett, Colt Matz, Maeve Garvey and Liam Lynch.

Allen collaborated with Oishei as well as Gillette, for whom Allen appears in commercials. The cleats will be up for auction on the Oishei website after the game. Gillette will match proceeds from the sale with all money going to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei, a hospital spokesperson said. The fund is named for Allen's late grandmother and was started with more than $1.4 million in donations from Bills fans following her death in 2020. The money also helped build a wing of the hospital in her name.

10. Some numbers from when the Bills and Sabres play on the same day. It might feel like a rare occurrence that Western New York’s two major professional sports franchises play on the same day, but it’s actually happened quite often, including three times last season. Thursday’s game against the Patriots for the Bills and the Avalanche for the Sabres is the 252nd time they’ve played on the same day. The Sabres’ record in those games fell to 133-83-36 and the Bills’ record improved to 104-146-2, according to numbers provided by the Sabres’ public relations department.

Of those 252 games, 22 have been playoff games for the Bills. The Sabres are 12-9-1 on Bills playoff game days. The last time the two teams won on the same date was Nov. 24, 2019. That will have to wait after the Sabres’ loss to the Avs.

Interestingly enough, some of the biggest moments in Bills history have come on days the Sabres also played. Included on that last:

• AFC championship game, Jan. 12, 1992: The Bills beat the Denver Broncos, 10-7, to advance to the Super Bowl; the Sabres beat the visiting New York Rangers, 6-3.

• The Greatest Comeback, Jan. 3, 1993: The Bills rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the Houston Oilers, 41-38, in an AFC playoff game at Rich Stadium; the Sabres beat visiting St. Louis, 6-5, in overtime for their fourth victory in a six-game win streak.

• AFC championship game, Jan. 17, 1993: The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 29-10; the Sabres lost, 3-2, in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers to finish 0-3 on a swing through Western Canada.

• “Snowvertime,” Dec. 10, 2017: The Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts, 13-7, at New Era Field in a massive lake-effect snowstorm; the Sabres were in St. Louis and concluded a four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues and then had to figure out how to get home.

• AFC championship game, Jan. 24, 2021: The Bills lost in Kansas City to the Chiefs, 38-24; the Sabres got a 4-3 victory in a shootout against the Washington Capitals in D.C.