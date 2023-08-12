This won’t exactly qualify as breaking news, but it bears repeating: The Buffalo Bills are in a world of trouble if something happens to Josh Allen.

Head coach Sean McDermott wisely sat his team’s franchise quarterback for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. It’s unlikely Allen will see much more than a quarter or two in either of the Bills’ two remaining exhibition games, either.

Bills fans stressed about what might happen if Allen were to suffer an injury when the games start to count likely don’t feel better after Saturday’s 23-19 victory.

Kyle Allen, who was signed this offseason to be the No. 2 quarterback, had an uneven training camp, to put it kindly. His struggles continued against the Colts, as he finished the game 8 of 15 for 122 yards and one interception – which was returned for a 52-yard touchdown by Indianapolis cornerback Darius Rush. On the play, Allen attempted to throw a wide receiver screen to Tyrell Shavers, but the ball placement wasn’t great. Shavers possibly could have done more with it, but the ball went through his hands and went right to Rush, who was then off to the races.

That ended the Bills’ first series of the third quarter, and Allen’s day. He was replaced for the remainder of the game by Matt Barkley, who engineered an 11-play, 83-yard touchdown drive on his first series. That was capped with some redemption for Shavers, who made a 22-yard touchdown catch.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin plays in first game since cardiac arrest Hamlin's first action came with 11:38 left to go in the first quarter, when he took the field for a kickoff, right after the Bills scored on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead.

Kyle Allen’s best throw of the game had come on the drive that ended with his interception – a 21-yard completion up the right sideline to Marcell Ateman. Allen’s uneven performance against the Colts begs the question: Is the door open for Barkley – or someone from outside the organization – to take over as the No. 2 quarterback?

McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane will need to come up with an answer to that soon. Barkley at least gave them something to think about, finishing 14 of 15 for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His second touchdown covered 13 yards and went to wide receiver Dezmon Paton, extending the Bills’ lead to 23-13.

2. James Cook looks ready to go. The Bills’ second-year running back has been No. 1 on the depth chart throughout training camp, and there is no reason to think that’s going to change any time soon. Cook opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and finished the game with four carries for 20 yards. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said at the start of training camp that Cook had the ability to be a three-down running back, and it sure looks as if Cook is going to be heavily involved in the offense.

3. Dane Jackson pulls ahead. The Bills continued their rotation at No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Jackson got the start, and immediately took advantage. He ended the Colts’ first offensive series with an interception of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Jackson returned the ball 20 yards to the Indianapolis 13-yard line, setting up Cook’s touchdown just two plays later. Kaiir Elam, the team’s 2022 first-round draft pick, was next in the game at cornerback for the Bills, followed by Christian Benford. Those two finished the first half, with Elam getting flagged for defensive pass interference in the first quarter. Elam’s aggressiveness has been a topic during training camp, and that carried over into the game.

4. O’Cyrus Torrence gets the start. Maybe it means something, maybe it doesn’t, but the rookie was in the starting lineup at right guard. Torrence is in competition with veteran Ryan Bates to start. Bates came into the game at center in place of starter Mitch Morse, while Torrence stayed at right guard with the second unit. That rotation allowed offensive line coach Aaron Kromer to see Torrence with both units, while also limiting the number of snaps Bates had to take.

5. Welcome back, Isaiah McKenzie. The former Bills receiver returned the opening kickoff for Indianapolis for 22 yards. McKenzie led the Colts with three catches for 20 yards and also was back for one punt, which he did not field and was downed by the Bills inside the Colts’ 10-yard line.

6. Khalil Shakir’s up-and-down summer continues. The Bills’ second-year veteran was going along nicely on the Bills’ third drive, hauling in a 20-yard completion from Allen to convert third-and-12. Later on the drive, Shakir made a good catch for a 5-yard gain on second and 10. On the next play, however, Shakir had a bad drop, preventing him from making what would have been an easy conversion on third-and-5. That led to the Bills settling for a 40-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that extended their lead to 10-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter.

7. Tommy Doyle left the game. The Bills’ reserve tackle, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last year in Week 3 against Miami, left Saturday’s game in the third quarter with a right knee injury. Depth at tackle is a concern for the Bills, so it would be a blow if Doyle misses a significant amount of time.

Later in the third quarter, rookie defensive tackle D.J. Dale was hurt on a play in which he shared a sack of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger with edge rusher Kameron Cline. The Bills announced that Dale was having X-rays on his ribs and had also suffered a back contusion. He did not return to the game.

8. Tim Settle had himself a day. The Bills’ defensive tackle got the start in place of DaQuan Jones and took advantage of the opportunity, making a sack of Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the second quarter. On the next play, Settle got good interior pressure to force Minshew off his spot, setting Bills edge rusher Boogie Basham up for another sack.

9. It was a tough day for kickers. Indianapolis’ Matt Gay missed a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter. Colts backup kicker Lucas Havrisik missed an extra point in the third quarter, as did Bass in the fourth quarter. All three misses were wide left, and all three were kicked into the wind toward the scoreboard end of the stadium.

10. Andy Isabella was busy. The Bills’ newest receiver tied for the team lead with three catches for 42 yards, including a 30-yard grab, and also returned three kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt for 5 yards.