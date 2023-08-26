CHICAGO – Josh Allen and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive starters can take some good vibes into Week 1 of the regular season.

Allen, the team’s star quarterback, led a touchdown drive on his only series Saturday against the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale for both teams. The Bills left Soldier Field with a 24-21 win and now look ahead to roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the regular-season opener Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

Allen went 5 of 7 for 49 yards on his lone drive, completing two passes to Stefon Diggs for 20 yards. The drive culminated with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Damien Harris, who made his preseason debut after missing the first two games with a knee injury.

The Bills converted a pair of third downs on the scoring drive, both of them coming on 10-yard completions from Allen to Diggs. Running back James Cook gained 18 yards on four carries, while rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid drew a defensive holding penalty to set up first and goal from the Chicago 2-yard line.

Given the struggles the starting offense endured last week against Pittsburgh, the showing was exactly what head coach Sean McDermott was hoping to see when he made the decision to play the starters.

“It was nice to see the first team go all the way in and get seven,” Bills General Manager Brandon Brandon Beane said during a televised interview during the third quarter.

After the first series, Josh Allen was replaced by Kyle Allen, center Mitch Morse was replaced by Ryan Bates and Diggs exited the game.

2. Kyle Allen went the rest of the way. With Matt Barkley out of the lineup because of an elbow injury, Kyle Allen played the last three-plus quarters of the game for the Bills. He finished 18 of 34 for 134 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one fumble lost. Kyle Allen’s first series ended with a poorly thrown ball intended for Gabe Davis. The pass was underthrown, leading to an interception by Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Kyle Allen’s lost fumble came in the second quarter after he was sacked by Chicago’s Trevis Gipson, leading to a recovery by the Bears’ Noah Sewell. Bills lineman Alec Anderson was beaten by Gipson around the edge on the play, leading to the strip sack.

Kyle Allen had some good moments, too, the best of which came in the second quarter when he lofted a perfect ball to tight end Quintin Morris for a 29-yard touchdown.

3. Tyrel Dodson started at middle linebacker. The competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of the Bills’ defense continued Saturday. Dodson started again, as he did for all three preseason games. Second-year veteran Terrel Bernard dressed for the game, but did not participate as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the entire exhibition schedule.

“Terrel is close,” Beane said during his TV interview. “He’s trending up. I think we’ll get him back hopefully this week in some capacity. … Terrel’s been there going through walkthroughs, staying mentally ready. He’ll be in the mix. I have no doubt he’ll get himself going and hopefully he’s ready to go Week 1.”

After Matt Milano exited the game, the Bills used Dodson and A.J. Klein – who also has gotten time with the starters at middle linebacker – on the field at the same time. They rotated at middle linebacker and the weak side, with each of them relaying the defensive signals at different points in the game.

As for Edmunds, he was announced last among the Bears’ defensive starters. He played briefly, finishing with one tackle. Edmunds signed a four-year contract with Chicago this offseason, potentially worth more than $70 million.

4. Boogie Basham made another big play. Basham, a third-year veteran, made his second sack of the preseason in the third quarter when he dropped Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-7 play. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa had the Bills’ other sack Saturday.

5. The linebacker depth chart took another hit. Second-year veteran Baylon Spector left the game in the third quarter after suffering a hamstring injury on a 2-yard scramble by Bagent. The Bills announced a short time later that Spector would not return to the game. He was briefly in the competition to start at middle linebacker, but the Bills quickly abandoned that plan.

6. Darrynton Evans fired up the Bills’ sideline. Evans, who is in competition for a reserve running back job, opened the fourth quarter with a 35-yard touchdown run. Evans broke at least three tackle attempts by Bears defenders before crossing the goal line, bringing nearly the Bills’ entire sideline onto the field to greet him after the score.

7. JaMarcus Ingram had an interception. Trailing 14-10, the Bears had a chance to take the lead in the second quarter following Kyle Allen’s lost fumble. On second and 10 from the Bills’ 26, Bagent was picked off by Ingram, the University at Buffalo product who spent most of last season on the Bills’ practice squad. Ingram returned the ball 36 yards to the Chicago 46, setting up a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Bass right before halftime to give the Bills a 17-10 lead.

8. Beane confirmed Tommy Doyle suffered a torn ACL. Doyle, who was attempting to come back from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered last season in Week 3 against Miami, tore the ACL in his left knee last week against Pittsburgh. Beane said on the broadcast that Doyle has already had surgery on the injury.

“We’re sending our prayers out to Tommy,” Beane said.

9. Khalil Shakir sat out. Shakir, a second-year wide receiver, is dealing with an injury to his ribs. The following players also did not participate Saturday: Running back Jordan Mims (concussion), rookie linebacker Dorian Williams (calf), guard Connor McGovern (knee) and running back Latavius Murray. It’s likely the Bills chose to rest the 33-year-old Murray, while giving Harris a bit more of an extended look in his first game of the summer.

10. O’Cyrus Torrence started again. Torrence, the team’s second-round draft pick, started at right guard, just as he had during the first two preseason games. The Bills haven’t officially said it, but it certainly appears that he’s won that job, beating out Bates. Beane’s comments during his interview made it seem that way, too.

Torrence “has done a great job. He’s just steady Eddie,” Beane said. “He’s out there, you don’t notice him. He’s firm. He’s stout. We’re seeing what we saw last year at the University of Florida. He’s shown it’s not too big for him. The guys trust him. Josh trusts him. If your quarterback trusts you, you can put him out there.”