Observations: Josh Allen's laser to Dawson Knox caps off Bills' comeback win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Dawson Knox sighting came at the perfect time.

It had been a quiet statistical start to the season for the Buffalo Bills’ franchise tight end, but that was all forgotten about Sunday.

Knox got just enough daylight in the end zone for quarterback Josh Allen to find him with a laser of a 14-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bills the go-ahead – and winning – points in a thrilling, 24-20 victory over their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Knox finished with modest stats – three catches for 37 yards – but it was that touchdown that sent the Bills into their bye week at 5-1, atop the AFC. Perhaps more importantly, it gave the Bills the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs – which could be huge in the race for home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The completion to Knox was Allen’s 27th on 40 attempts, for 329 yards and three touchdowns – another masterful performance against the Chiefs. Allen outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went 25 of 40 for 338 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice, including by Taron Johnson in the final minute of the game that clinched the victory for the Bills.

2. The teams traded turnovers early. The Bills marched down the field on their first possession, getting to Kansas City’s 13-yard line without facing even as much as a third down. From that point, though, disaster struck. Allen attempted a backward pass of sorts to Isaiah McKenzie, but the receiver didn’t seem to be expecting the ball and it hit the grass, leading to a turnover when Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris jumped on the fumble at the Kansas City 11-yard line.

Led by Mahomes, the Chiefs then went on a sustained drive that reached the Bills’ red zone. Kansas City couldn’t punch the ball in, however, as Mahomes was pressured by Bills edge rusher Boogie Basham on a third-and-goal play from the Bills’ 9-yard line. Mahomes’ pass was intended for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone, but Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam was able to rip the ball away for his second interception of the season.

3. Spencer Brown left the game in the first half. The Bills’ starting right tackle suffered an ankle injury on a fourth-and-goal play from the Chiefs’ 3-yard line in the second quarter. The cart came out for Brown, but he waved it off and was able to walk to the locker room without the assistance of athletic trainers. Nevertheless, the Bills announced at the start of the third quarter that Brown was out for the rest of the game. He was replaced by David Quessenberry.

4. It was a first half to forget for McKenzie. The Bills’ slot receiver, who missed the Week 5 win over Pittsburgh because of a concussion, was the intended receiver on the play Brown was hurt on. Allen had to rush his throw, which was behind McKenzie, and the receiver couldn’t make the play. Later in the second quarter, McKenzie had a drop on a first-and-12 play from the Bills’ 2-yard line. At that point, fans on social media were screaming for McKenzie to be replaced by rookie receiver Khalil Shakir. Later on the same drive, he was for a play. Allen immediately went to Shakir for a 14-yard gain and a first down. On the next play, Allen connected with Gabe Davis for a 38-yard touchdown.

5. It wasn’t 13 seconds, but 16 seconds was still too long. On the ensuing drive after Davis’ touchdown, the Chiefs gained 28 yards on two completions – 19 yards to running back Jerick McKinnon and 9 yards to tight end Travis Kelce – to put themselves in position for a 62-yard field goal. Harrison Butker, who had been out for the Chiefs since Week 1 because of an ankle injury, was able to connect, setting a franchise record for longest field goal in the process.

6. There were plenty of questionable calls – both ways. Officiating in the NFL can be maddening at times, and that was certainly the case Sunday. Both teams benefitted from – and were hurt by – either missed or poor calls that went both ways. For example, the Bills were victimized by a couple of phantom defensive holding penalties in the first half that appeared to happen completely away from the play and gave the Chiefs free first downs. In the fourth quarter, the Bills got a break when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was called for a weak offensive pass interference call that erased his long completion.

Allen campaigned for a tripping call after being sacked midway through the fourth quarter by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, but didn’t get the call. Jones certainly appeared to extend his leg and trip Allen.

The Bills were penalized seven times for 35 yards and the Chiefs drew five flags for 58 lost yards.

7. Once again, the Bills had no answers for Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end has tormented the Bills before, including in January when he caught the game-winning touchdown catch in the postseason meeting between the two teams. Kelce once again seemed to get open at will – credit the offensive scheme of Chiefs coach Andy Reid for that – and it led to a huge game. Kelce finished with eight catches for 108 yards.

8. The Siran Neal experiment did not go well. Part of the Bills’ defensive game plan against Kelce involved using Neal, who is mostly a special-teams stalwart. Neal was flagged twice for defensive holding and also gave up at least a couple of completions to Kelce in coverage. That’s a tough ask for any defensive player, especially one who does not regularly play.

9. Dane Jackson left the game briefly. The Bills’ third-year cornerback suffered a stinger in the second half as he tried to make a tackle on Mahomes. It was announced a short time later that Jackson had suffered a stinger and was questionable to return. He was able to make it back into the game a short time later.

10. Zack Moss was a healthy inactive. The Bills entered the game as healthy as they've been since the start of the season. Because of that, coach Sean McDermott had some difficult lineup decisions to make. One of them was to make running back Zack Moss a healthy inactive for the first time this season. Moss, a third-year veteran, has 17 carries for 91 yards this season and seven catches for 27 yards. Without him, rookie James Cook will serve as the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary. Also inactive for the Bills without dealing with an injury were defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, rookie linebacker Baylon Spector and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) was the only Bills player out because of an injury.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of a hamstring injury, was active.