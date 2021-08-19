Observations: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will not play in Bills' second preseason game against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will continue to play it safe in the preseason with star quarterback Josh Allen.
Head coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that Allen will not play in Saturday’s preseason game against Chicago, the second straight exhibition game the team has held the quarterback out of.
“Some starters will play, so it’s more individual based at that point, but the large portion of the core of our guys who have been here for a few years will not play,” McDermott said.
Plotting out who will or won’t play in the preseason this year has been new for the coaching staff. Traditionally, the preseason consisted of four games, and last year there were no exhibition games held because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We do plan, but at the same time you always want to keep a watchful eye on the pulse and the vibe of the team,” McDermott said. “Where those guys are, how we’ve been practicing, the health of the overall team, health by position, so all those things factor into it where you sometimes just have to make in-course adjustments if you will, so that’s why I want to continue to take a moment at a time.”
Allen had said earlier in the week that he would like to play against the Bears, but would be fine with whatever decision the coaching staff came to.
“We’re going to continue to take it one week at a time, because of the newness of the way the preseason has kind of been shaped here,” McDermott said when asked if Allen would play in the third and final preseason game against Green Bay on Aug. 28. “We’re going to just continue to evaluate it one week at a time, so we’ll see what next week brings.”
Allen will be joined on the sideline by star receiver Stefon Diggs, who did not practice again Thursday. Diggs has now missed seven straight practices because of a knee injury, although he was on the sideline with his teammates.
“We hope to get him back here in a more active role on the field at least in the next couple of days to next week,” McDermott said.
McDermott said left tackle Dion Dawkins will play against the Bears. That’s another step forward for Dawkins, who was hospitalized for four days earlier in training camp because of Covid-19.
“He has made significant progress,” McDermott said. “He’s had a great attitude since coming back. I think he missed it. I saw where he said he was obviously in the hospital and we were out here practicing and so to hear him say that, I think, really speaks to how much he loves being out here with his teammates. He’s made great strides. He will play in the game, how much remains to be seen.”
McDermott was kept up to speed by the team’s training staff on Dawkins’ condition as he battled the virus.
“It was a very real situation, right, and just because he’s a professional athlete, that doesn’t mean that you can’t catch Covid and have it as bad as he had it with the symptoms that he had,” the coach said. “Never want to see anyone go through that, especially to that extent, so it’s very real. … We just get these constant little nudges or reminders of how real this thing is and just to continue to follow all the protocols.”
Running back Zack Moss will also play against the Bears after missing the first preseason game with a hamstring injury. The Bills have been shorthanded at running back with both Christian Wade (shoulder) and Antonio Williams (stinger) currently not practicing.
“It’s how much of a load do we want to put on each guy. Zack, in this case, just coming back off the injury,” McDermott said. “I listened to our trainers and they feel like he’s in a good enough spot, he’s had a good couple days here, so we’ll just see how many reps we want to give him and again the flow of the game sometimes dictates that.”
In addition to Diggs, Wade and Williams, the other Bills not to practice Thursday were: Guard Forrest Lamp (calf), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot), wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (knee), guard Cody Ford (illness – not Covid related), safety Jaquan Johnson (knee), defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (undisclosed) and defensive end Mike Love (undisclosed).
The Bills practiced for a little more than 90 minutes Thursday in shells and shorts. Cornerback Tre’Davious White had an interception on an Allen throw deep down the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Jake Kumerow. Safety Josh Thomas also came down with an interception off a deflected pass thrown by Davis Webb. … Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips had a strong practice, getting into the backfield to stop running back Taiwan Jones for what would have been a loss and also registering a would-be sack of Allen. … Kumerow has caught just about everything during camp, but had a drop on a pass that was slightly high. Receiver Lance Lenoir and tight end Nate Becker also each had one drop.