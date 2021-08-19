Observations: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will not play in Bills' second preseason game against Bears

The Buffalo Bills will continue to play it safe in the preseason with star quarterback Josh Allen.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that Allen will not play in Saturday’s preseason game against Chicago, the second straight exhibition game the team has held the quarterback out of.

“Some starters will play, so it’s more individual based at that point, but the large portion of the core of our guys who have been here for a few years will not play,” McDermott said.

Plotting out who will or won’t play in the preseason this year has been new for the coaching staff. Traditionally, the preseason consisted of four games, and last year there were no exhibition games held because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We do plan, but at the same time you always want to keep a watchful eye on the pulse and the vibe of the team,” McDermott said. “Where those guys are, how we’ve been practicing, the health of the overall team, health by position, so all those things factor into it where you sometimes just have to make in-course adjustments if you will, so that’s why I want to continue to take a moment at a time.”

Allen had said earlier in the week that he would like to play against the Bears, but would be fine with whatever decision the coaching staff came to.