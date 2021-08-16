Observations: Josh Allen sees value in preseason games, but status for Week 2 is up in the air

Josh Allen would much prefer to be throwing to Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders.

That’s not possible for the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback at the moment, however, as Diggs is out of the lineup with a knee injury and Sanders has been a part-time participant in team drills as he works through a foot injury.

What’s resulted has been more reps for the wide receivers behind them – which might not be such a bad thing.

“We know ‘Stef’ and ‘E’ when they get back and when they're ready to go, they're going to go out there and do what they always do,” Allen said Monday after the 14th practice of training camp. “That's why they've played in this league for so long. But getting some reps with these other guys and just seeing what they can do, feeling their body language, throwing different types of balls to them and just figuring out what best suits their game … it's been good.”

One of those receivers who has taken advantage is Jake Kumerow. Allen joked Monday that Kumerow is his favorite receiver, because 100% of their completions – well, one completion – went for a touchdown last year against Denver.

