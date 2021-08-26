Observations: Josh Allen readies for lone preseason start

With all the uncertainty from injuries and Covid-19 protocols surrounding the Bills right now, coach Sean McDermott set one thing in stone Thursday: Saturday’s starting quarterback.

McDermott said Josh Allen will start in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. It will be Allen’s first appearance this preseason, as backup Mitchell Trubisky started the last two games.

McDermott said he didn’t have set reps for the starters as a group, but "the majority will play,” with time varying.

“Some will come out of the locker room after half and give it a series in the third quarter,” he said.

A large part of those decisions will depend on who’s available. The wide receiver room is thin. Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis are still missing time from Covid-19 protocols, as are defensive linemen Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler. McDermott said there is “a chance” that those players will be back to play Saturday, and that the four are “all on a similar path” as far as when they could be cleared to return.

