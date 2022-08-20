Stefon Diggs pulled in a 26-yard reception along the Denver Broncos’ sideline Saturday with just about 2 minutes left in the first quarter, and that was it.

The Buffalo Bills’ star receiver motioned to his sideline and checked out of the game. Diggs put his helmet down on the bench and removed his receiver gloves. Whether he took himself out or his coaches had seen enough wasn’t entirely clear, but the end result was the same: Diggs was done for the day, having shown all he needed to show.

That was true for most of the starters – and their backups, too – in what was a dominating, 42-15 victory over the Broncos in front of a big crowd at Highmark Stadium in the second preseason game.

The decision by coach Sean McDermott to play his starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, understandably created some angst in Bills Mafia, given the threat of injury it poses. So, you could feel the collective exhale from fans when Allen was lifted after just one possession. Allen’s lone drive ended in the end zone, as he connected with wide receiver Gabe Davis for a 28-yard touchdown. Davis beat Broncos rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis on the play.

Allen finished a perfect 3 for 3 for 45 yards and a passer rating of 158.3 in his brief work.

The Bills’ offense, however, was far from finished.

A week after a shaky outing against Indianapolis, Case Keenum took over for Allen at quarterback ahead of the team’s second offensive series. Playing behind the starting offensive line of, from left to right, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and David Quessenberry, Keenum looked like a different player. He connected with Davis for a 19-yard gain on his first throw, then hit Diggs for 26. Back-to-back runs by Devin Singletary covered 18 yards and brought the first quarter to an end.

The starters on the offensive line subbed out before the start of the second quarter, replaced by, from left to right, Bobby Hart, Cody Ford, Greg Mancz, Greg Van Roten and Spencer Brown.

Four plays into the second quarter, the Bills stretched their lead to 14-3 after Zack Moss ran it in from 1 yard out.

At that point, the offensive starters were mostly finished. Diggs finished with two catches for 33 yards. Davis went for 47 yards on a pair of catches. Singletary needed just four carries to pile up 39 yards.

On defense, the Bills played most of their starters. After a slow start that saw the Broncos drive 64 yards on 12 plays on their opening possession, setting up a 33-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, the defense settled in nicely, too.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage on third down to stop Denver’s second possession. The Broncos got a 43-yard field goal from McManus on their third possession, then went three and out just ahead of the two-minute warning.

The Bills scored again before the end of the first half to take a 28-6 lead into the locker room, and by that point it was crystal clear – Bring on the Los Angeles Rams for the Sept. 8 season opener. This team is ready.

2. Update your fantasy rankings. If the preseason is any clue, Moss might want to be on the radar for fantasy players. Moss scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs against the Broncos in the first half. He finished with 19 yards on four carries against the Broncos, and for the second straight week received a good deal of work with either the starters or the second-team offense. It looks more and more as if Moss will have a defined role on the Bills’ offense.

3. Special teams factors into lineup decisions. It’s clear McDermott and special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley wanted to get a long look at some different players. The Bills did not play cornerback Siran Neal, linebacker Tyler Matakevich or running back Taiwan Jones. All three are key members of the special teams. It’s worth noting that wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was on both the kick coverage and kick-return units in the first half. That might be a boost to his chances of sticking on the 53-man roster if he can handle those jobs.

4. Reunion will have to wait. Bills edge rusher Von Miller sat out Saturday’s game against his former team. Miller was on the Buffalo sideline and frequently took the field during breaks in the action. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde also did not play. Poyer is dealing with an elbow injury, while Hyde missed one day of practice earlier in the week for general soreness. Defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (ankle) missed the game due to injury.

On offense, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (foot) and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (foot) missed the game because of injury. Cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and guard Ike Boettger (Achilles) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

5. An emotional beginning. Before the game, the Bills held a moment of silence for Luke Knox, the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Luke Knox, a member of the Florida International University football team, died Wednesday night at the age of 22. Dawson Knox was away from the team Saturday as his family held a celebration of life for Luke Knox in the family’s home state of Tennessee. Bills fans have responded by donating more than $150,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a non-profit organization in Western New York dedicated to helping fight children’s pediatric cancer that Dawson Knox has worked closely with since he came to the Bills.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family,” Dawson Knox tweeted Friday night. “Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus," Knox said in a tweet Friday evening.”