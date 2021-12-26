Observations: Josh Allen loudly states his MVP case in leading Bills over Patriots

“Devin, I can't say enough how reliable he is,” Allen said. “He's smart. If you watch him on any given play, whether he gets the ball or not, he is around the ball. He is helping the pile. He was following the ball in case someone fumbles. He just does everything the right way. He's everything you want in a running back.

“He's had his opportunities this year and today he had some good ones. My mind goes to that first series play. He catches the (ball in the) flat, 2 yards downfield and he turns it into a first down -- allows us to skip a first down. Obviously, the touchdown run, just some tough yards and again when you have someone that you can rely on him that much - I've got so much faith in him and I'm so happy that he's shining."

The Bills’ running back scored a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, capping a terrific drive by the offense after New England had converted a pair of fourth downs on a touchdown drive to cut the Buffalo lead to 20-14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills have given Singletary 34 carries over the last two games, clearly settling on him as their featured back.

“I got started early and was able to get going and we got the win,” he said. “So it definitely helped to get started early.”