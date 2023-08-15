Tuesday brought the most heated Buffalo Bills practice since training camp began.

There was a fight, constant yelling between the offense and the defense, and teammates and coaches calming down players on both sides of the ball. After practice, quarterback Josh Allen downplayed the intensity, saying it was normal on a team that features both sides wanting to win.

"I think all of our practices have their moments," Allen said. "I think this one may be the most constant and again, it's expected. It's deserved."

Allen’s news conference was then interrupted by wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Siran Neal shouting at each other as they walked off the field and into the fieldhouse. Allen finally yelled “Hey!” in their direction.

Ryan O'Halloran: Do additions of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook to AFC East make Bills' task tougher? The free-agent running back invasion of the AFC East continued Monday with Dalvin Cook joining the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots.

The tensest moment of practice likely came with a fight between right tackle Spencer Brown and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at St. John Fisher.

Dodson began to walk all the way off, with linebackers coach Bobby Babich calming him down and bringing him back. Allen had shouted in Dodson’s direction not long before that. Still, the sixth-year quarterback and team captain reiterated after practice that those moments were not worrisome.

“I think it's well understood on this team that everything that happens in between the white lines stays within the white lines,” Allen said. “And we love each other. So, the team gets along extremely well, our locker room's fantastic. We spend a lot of time outside the facility together.

“But at the same time, we're grown men, and we want to win. We don't want to give the defense anything. The defense doesn't want to give us anything. So, I'd be worried if it was the opposite, to be honest.”

Here are other notes from Tuesday's practice.

1. Shell retires. The Bills have an unexpected opening on their 90-man roster after veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell informed the team he plans to retire. Shell was subsequently placed on the reserve/retired list.

Shell, 31, was set to enter his eighth season. A veteran with 83 games of NFL experience, including 72 starts, Shell was expected to compete for the swing tackle job behind starters Dion Dawkins and Brown. Shell, however, seemed to struggle in training camp. He played 17 snaps in Saturday's preseason opener against the Colts, which was 27% of the offensive total.

Shell's retirement could intensify general manager Brandon Beane's search for a veteran offensive tackle to work behind Dawkins and Brown.

2. Participation notes. Running back Damien Harris (knee), linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) and cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Rookie defensive tackle D.J. Dale, who missed Sunday's practice with injuries to his ribs and back suffered against the Indianapolis Colts, returned to the field.

3. Gilliam returns. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (groin) returned to practice on Tuesday after missing about a week and a half, and he felt healthy.

“Good – a little rusty, but knocking the rust off, getting the pads going a little bit felt good,” he told The News on Tuesday.

Gilliam said he was a full-go in his return. He injured his groin during the Return of the Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 4, but continued playing in the scrimmage. He did not participate in the four practices at St. John Fisher following that, and he did not dress for the Bills’ first preseason game against the Colts, either. During all that time, he watched his teammates closely, thinking through how he would approach the plays they were practicing.

Have Josh Allen join you for breakfast: Fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs on shelves The fourth iteration of a cereal highlighting the Buffalo Bills star quarterback and raising money for John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital has been released.

“It is a little different, because I was rolling, having a good camp so far,” Gilliam said. “And then I missed like four or five practices, or whatever. So, it kind of builds up a little bit, and then you’re like ‘Ahhh!’ And then you’re out there getting mental reps, it's not physical.

“So, it's more mental on that end, and then being in the training room all day long, trying to get back on the field. So, it just feels good to be back out here and enjoy the rest of my camp.”

Now entering his fourth year, Gilliam tried to capitalize on those mental reps to visualize how he would react.

“I get to think through the entire play, instead of just having to be like, ‘Go, go, go!’ ” he said.

There’s an added layer for Gilliam, whose job duties are wide-ranging. While Gilliam is a fullback on the roster, Allen noted how many extra roles Gilliam takes on for the Bills.