Jordan Phillips is ready for the next step in his comeback.

The Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle said Tuesday that he plans to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

“Be in action this week and see how it goes,” Phillips said. “I’ve just got to get my confidence up and feel some real blows.”

Phillips started training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Although he was activated off the PUP list on Aug. 6, it’s been a slow buildup in his return to the lineup. Phillips, who underwent surgery on Feb. 14, has only recently started to take more reps during the full-team portion of practice.

“It's about making it through the season,” he said. “It's a long season. We have a great staff here and they have great plans. So whatever they say, we'll roll with it.”

Phillips re-signed with the Bills in April, joining a crowded defensive line.

“There are no weak links. Whoever makes the team, it will be 10 starters,” he said. “That's a good thing. From my perspective, if I was upstairs, I wouldn't feel like the D-line is one position that you have to worry about.”

Phillips’ roster spot is most likely safe, although as he alluded to, there is a fierce competition for jobs. It’s a good bet some of the players cut (or traded) by the Bills along the defensive line will end up with a job on another team. As it stands, Phillips projects as Ed Oliver’s top backup.

“He's doing better and better,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said of Phillips. Now he's in a position where he can go out and take full advantage of practice. … The best thing that Jordan can do right now is just really, really take advantage of practice. It's going to be extremely competitive today and just keep staying on schedule, but I like where he's headed.”

Phillips is heading into his ninth NFL season and turns 31 next month. The realization that he has more football behind him than ahead of him guided him through his rehabilitation.

“I really warm up, make sure I'm good to go, get the arm stretched and ready to go, stuff like that,” he said. “It puts it in perspective. You're not a young man anymore.”

Miller staying visible

Von Miller remains on the PUP list, but according to Washington, is as engaged as ever with what the defense is trying to accomplish.

Inside the Bills: Brandon Beane details what goes into an NFL tryout “Sometimes, it’s important that we can get somebody into the game who can line up and execute right away,” Beane said. "He might not be as fast as the other guy who tried out, but if the fast guy can’t line up, that doesn’t do us any good.”

“I see Von every day, and Von is a part of the meetings,” Washington said. “He's a part of what we're doing. Obviously, his status prevents him from being in certain aspects of the program in practice and whatnot, but I see him every day. I see Von getting himself ready to play.”

During Tuesday’s meeting before practice, Washington said Miller was as active as he’s ever been in giving feedback and detailing what was shown on film. If the Bills move Miller from the active PUP list to the reserve PUP list at the start of the regular season, he’s required to miss at least the first four weeks of the year. He would not count against the 53-man roster in that scenario.

Undersized LB signs

The Buffalo Bills filled their last open roster spot by signing an undersized linebacker prospect, DaShaun White.

White, 6-foot and 218 pounds, started 49 games over five seasons at the University of Oklahoma and went undrafted in April. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick after the 2022 season when he started 13 games and made 90 tackles, third on the Sooners’ team.

White projects as an outside linebacker in the NFL. He started mostly at middle linebacker in 2020 and 2021 for Oklahoma but last season took over the “cheetah” position, which is an outside linebacker, nickel coverage position for the Sooners. He weighed 214 at his pro day and ran a good time of 4.66 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Spirited moments at practice

The Bills practiced in full pads and started out with some run-heavy segments. There were some spirited moments, including defensive end A.J. Epenesa and a running back going hard to the ground. At the end of the session, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive back Siran Neal had heated words after Diggs thought Neal should have been called for a penalty. It’s the second straight week those two have had heated words at the end of a practice.

In an effort to clean up his team’s penalty problems, head coach Sean McDermott had offenders running sprints after pre-snap flags. At one point, center Mitch Morse, left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown all had to run down to the opposite end of the field and back after a false start. … The first-team defense performed well for most of the session against starting quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense. Allen did hit Diggs on a 7-yard touchdown pass to end their on-field work for the day. Tight end Quintin Morris made a nice catch over cornerback Kaiir Elam for about a 25-yard gain.

Rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and offensive lineman Greg Mancz sat out practice with unidentified injuries. So, too, did quarterback Matt Barkley (right elbow), linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf).

Pegula attends practice

Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, watched practice along with a film crew for "Break Point," the Netflix documentary series on the pro tennis circuit. She apparently will be featured in the series’ second season. Pegula, No. 3 in the world, just won the WTA Montreal title on Aug. 13. At the end of practice, McDermott introduced her to the team and she spoke to the players for a couple minutes.