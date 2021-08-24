Observations: Injury to Isaiah McKenzie thins Bills WR corps

The Buffalo Bills' already thin depth chart at wide receiver took another hit Tuesday.
Fifth-year veteran Isaiah McKenzie left practice with trainers after a vicious collision with safety Jordan Poyer during 11-on-11 drills. McKenzie was down for several minutes as teammates looked on and head trainer Nate Breske tended to him. McKenzie eventually was able to walk into the team facility under his own power, although he seemed to be favoring his left shoulder or collarbone area.
General Manager Brandon Beane spoke with reporters shortly after the injury.
"We sent him off to get checked out, but I don't have anything other than that," Beane said. "Hopefully, he's OK."
With Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis in quarantine following close contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid-19 and Lance Lenoir and Duke Williams having been released, the Bills are thin at wide receiver. Rookie Marquez Stevenson (knee/ankle) and second-year veteran Isaiah Hodgins (knee) also did not practice Tuesday.
The Bills did get some good news at the position, though, as veterans Stefon Diggs (knee) and Emmanuel Sanders (foot) were able to take what looked to be a complete workload as they return to full strength.
...
The Bills had a lengthy list of players not participating Tuesday. In addition to Beasley and Davis, defensive tackles Vernon Butler Jr. and Star Lotulelei were held out because of Covid-19 protocols, as were linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano.
The list of those not practicing because of injuries included: Rookie offensive tackles Tommy Doyle (knee) and Spencer Brown (knee), running backs Antonio Williams (stinger) and Christian Wade (shoulder), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot), defensive tackles Treyvon Hester (undisclosed) and Harrison Phillips (knee), safety Jaquan Johnson (knee) and cornerbacks Dane Jackson (stinger) and Levi Wallace (undisclosed) and long snapper Reid Ferguson (undisclosed).
Phillips was hurt in the first half against the Bears on Saturday. He missed most of the 2019 season because of a torn ACL.
"We all felt bad when Harrison was on the ground," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "He's had a terrific camp for us. He's battled through injuries, as you know, and come back with flying colors. He's done a terrific job. So to see him go down, we're all holding our breaths and hoping it's not anything more serious to the point where it was a couple of years ago. Knowing Harrison, he's going to fight and get back out there as soon as possible. Just unfortunate that he had an injury, but he's a fighter. He'll battle through it and he'll be back out here at some point."
...
The Bills cut five players Tuesday to get to the roster limit of 81. They were: linebacker Tyrell Adams, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, tight end Bug Howard, Lenoir and safety Tariq Thompson.
Adams started 12 games last season for the Houston Texans and racked up 114 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Prior to last season, he had started just two games since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia in 2015. The Bills signed him to a one-year, $1.1275 million contract in March.
"Tyrell did a lot of good things for us in this camp and even going back to the spring," Frazier said. "Did a good job on special teams as well as on defense, but there were some other guys that as we've gone through this, that were doing a little bit better. Just felt like this was the right decision at this time and who's to say that 'TA' won't be back with us at some point. I told him that he did a really good job representing himself and his family in the right way. Always was prepared and a really sharp guy, but we felt like some other guys were just a little bit ahead."
Gauthier signed in late July when Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger were placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, including last season on the Miami practice squad. He was waived earlier this month by the Dolphins. The Bills signed Howard on July 30. The 28-year-old has spent time with the Colts, Browns, Panthers and Jaguars, but he has not played in a regular season game.
Lenoir signed with the Bills in May and had one catch for 7 yards against the Bears on Saturday. Lenoir, 26, has played in seven career games with the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, and has not appeared in a game since 2018. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks and was on the practice squad for part of the season.
Thompson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in April.
...
The Bills placed Beasley, Davis, Butler and Lotulelei on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list later Tuesday, then claimed a pair of players off waivers -- wide receiver Rico Gafford from the Arizona Cardinals and defensive tackle Joey Ivie from the Indianapolis Colts.
Gafford is a Wyoming product who spent two seasons as a teammate of Bills quarterback Josh Allen with the Cowboys. He played defensive back in college, with six interceptions in 27 games. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the then-Oakland Raiders and transitioned to wide receiver. He has played in eight career games with the Raiders over the last three seasons with two receptions for 66 yards and a 49-yard touchdown catch.