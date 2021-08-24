Observations: Injury to Isaiah McKenzie thins Bills WR corps

Adams started 12 games last season for the Houston Texans and racked up 114 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Prior to last season, he had started just two games since signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Georgia in 2015. The Bills signed him to a one-year, $1.1275 million contract in March.

"Tyrell did a lot of good things for us in this camp and even going back to the spring," Frazier said. "Did a good job on special teams as well as on defense, but there were some other guys that as we've gone through this, that were doing a little bit better. Just felt like this was the right decision at this time and who's to say that 'TA' won't be back with us at some point. I told him that he did a really good job representing himself and his family in the right way. Always was prepared and a really sharp guy, but we felt like some other guys were just a little bit ahead."

Gauthier signed in late July when Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger were placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018 and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, including last season on the Miami practice squad. He was waived earlier this month by the Dolphins. The Bills signed Howard on July 30. The 28-year-old has spent time with the Colts, Browns, Panthers and Jaguars, but he has not played in a regular season game.