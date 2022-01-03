Observations: Injury report looking good for Bills heading into regular season finale

The Buffalo Bills got the “all clear” in regards to additions to the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list Monday.
Given the way cases are exploding locally and nationally, that’s great news.
The Bills continue to have their full roster available to them, with no players or coaches on the league’s Covid list, coach Sean McDermott said Monday. That includes special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington, who cleared the league’s protocols late last week and were able to coach in Sunday’s 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium.
The good news didn’t stop there, either.
McDermott said guard Ryan Bates, who was hurt late in the fourth quarter, is day to day with a knee injury. The same goes for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who sat out the win over the Falcons.
That would seemingly give them a chance to return to the lineup for the regular season finale Sunday against the New York Jets, depending on how things go in practice.
Bates kept his spot in the starting lineup against the Falcons after originally stepping into the lineup when both Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford were out in Week 16 with Covid.
“He played well the week before,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll matter-of-factly said when asked why Bates continued to start. “He’s a guy that has done everything well since he’s been here. He got an opportunity last week, did a good job with it, and played another good game this week for us. So, he’s a guy that really knows all our spots, but he earned it.”
Here are four more observations from the video news conferences Monday with McDermott, Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:
1. Uncharted territory
The Bills are entering uncharted territory. All 32 NFL teams are getting set to play a 17th game in the regular season for the first time in league history. That has brought with it some changes. For the Bills, McDermott has made Wednesday a walk-through as opposed to a regular practice.
“I think you've seen us adjust our practice schedule over the last couple of weeks, maybe three weeks now, and I think that's helped,” he said. “Probably a better question for the players overall in terms of how they're feeling, but we've tried to make some adjustments to our schedule to help them.”
One player it has seemed to help is veteran defensive end Mario Addison, who made his team-leading fifth sack Sunday.
“I think the last month or so, and it's due to Eric Washington, our D-line coach, managing his reps early in the season, and it's benefiting us in late December into early January with the play that we're getting from him,” Frazier said. “We didn't wear him out early in September and October. We tried to get him to this point – both he and Jerry Hughes – where they can really help us down the stretch. Mario's been consistent for us throughout the season. His veteran leadership in practice, his veteran leadership in our meeting rooms and of course in games as well, and we've got that consistent play from him, but I think a lot of it has to do with, we understand where he is at this stage of his career. We just tried to make sure we get the most out of him at this time of the year. It's paying off for us.”
2. Diggs is good to go
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was looked at by trainers after appearing to take a shot to the head in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Diggs was cleared to return to the game and McDermott said Monday that he was healthy.
“Yeah, I think he’s both physically tough and mentally tough,” Daboll said. “He was voted captain for a reason. He’s a really good leader for us. Glad we have him. There’s a lot of attributes that I could sit here and talk about him. I love the guy, I love what he’s done for our football team, and we’re gonna need him here down the stretch.”
3. Change at returner?
McDermott didn’t rule out a change at returner. The Bills’ coach stuck with rookie Marquez Stevenson after his first-quarter fumble cost the team a safety, but was less committal Monday.
“Yeah, we talk about a lot of things … so different combinations, who's best for the role this week, that week in whatever the position might be,” he said. “So we'll just continue to take one week at a time.”
The TV broadcast caught McDermott talking with Stevenson after the fumble. The coach elaborated Monday on what he said.
“Those are the hard moments for young players and hard for coaches to watch young players go through it, but they all do,” he said. “What you're looking for there is just a player that can mentally reset and I thought ‘Speedy’ did a good job with that during yesterday's game.”
4. No calls yet
Frazier has not gotten any phone calls yet. A rule change this year in the NFL allows teams looking for a new head coach to begin the interview process before the end of the regular season, but leaguewide, not many teams have taken advantage.
“No, have not heard from any team or anything like that, which is fine with me,” Frazier said. “We have a lot of work to get done. A lot on our plate right now, so it's all good.”