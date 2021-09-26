Observations: Grieving the loss of his grandmother, Brian Daboll's offense puts on inspired performance

For Allen, the roles were reversed after he lost his grandmother, Patricia, before the Seattle game in 2020. When Allen returned to the locker room after the victory over the Seahawks, Daboll greeted him, with the quarterback collapsing in his coach’s arms.

“Last year I got to come into the locker room and, you know, I had a heartfelt hug with him,” Allen said after Sunday’s win. “And this year, you know, he falls in my arms.

“My heart aches for him. And I think our guys on offense would say the same thing. He cares so much about football and cares so much about being the best version of himself for us to put ourselves in situations to be successful. He takes everything very personal about this game. That's why we love him. He's an extremely fiery competitor, and when you see a guy hurting, you know, guys rally around that and they want to try to help ease that pain and ease that tension.

"It's never an easy situation. I've been in that situation. There's nothing you can say to help him or his family feel better, you know. I think throughout and over time it feels better, but to have that type of support here and to share that pain with, it takes a lot off of it.”

