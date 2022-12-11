Observations: Greg Rousseau, Bills' defensive line puts in punishing performance in win over Jets

The message from Sean McDermott was been simple and consistent since Thanksgiving.

With Von Miller down, it’s time for the Buffalo Bills’ young defensive ends to step up.

Against the New York Jets on Sunday at rain-soaked Highmark Stadium, Greg Rousseau obliged. Rousseau had the third multi-sack performance of his career finishing with two sacks in the Bills’ 20-12 win. The second of those sacks came in the third quarter and forced a fumble by Jets quarterback Joe Flacco that was recovered by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. That came with the Bills leading, 14-7, and gave the offense possession at the Jets’ 44-yard line.

On a day when the Bills’ offense struggled to get much going in gross conditions, the play by Rousseau helped set up a 38-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that extended Buffalo’s lead to 17-7 – an all-important two-possession lead on a day that was miserable for both offenses.

The Bills earned a 20-12 victory to remain in first place in the AFC East and the AFC overall and moved to 10-3, their fourth consecutive 10-win season since the Super Bowl years of the early 1990s.

In wasn’t just Rousseau who stepped up, either. Epenesa also had a sack that forced a fumble in the first half, although the Jets were able to make the recovery. Epenesa also made the game-closing play, knocking down a pass on fourth down on the Jets’ final possession with less than a minute left.

The Bills finished with four sacks on White and Joe Flacco, and White had to leave the game after sustaining several hard hits. White got into an ambulance in the tunnel at the stadium to be taken to the hospital.

2. Mike White took a beating. The Jets’ quarterback, starting for the third time since replacing Zach Wilson as the starter, left the game briefly in the first half after taking a huge hit by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. He missed two plays.

In the third quarter, White again got drilled, this time by linebacker Matt Milano. That hit sent him to the Jets’ locker room, as he was announced as being questionable to return with an injury to his ribs. White missed five plays this time, but was able to return in the fourth quarter. He finished the game

2. Dion Dawkins returned to the lineup. The Bills’ left tackle was in the starting lineup after missing the Week 13 win over the New England Patriots because of an ankle injury. Unfortunately for Dawkins, the first half did not go well. The Bills’ offensive line was under siege basically all of the first two quarters, as quarterback Josh Allen was sacked three times and forced to scramble on several other occasions. Dawkins was whistled for three penalties – one false start and holding penalties on back-to-back-snaps in the second quarter. The first of those holding penalties erased a first-down scramble by Allen on a third-and-2 play and the second was declined because Allen was sacked.

Dawkins was flagged for a third holding penalty in the third quarter, erasing a 7-yard gain on a carry by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on first and 10.

3. Matt Milano was able to go. The Bills’ linebacker, who missed the Week 9 game against New York, played despite being able to practice just once during the week. That was on a limited basis Friday after Milano had missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a knee injury.

4. Kaiir Elam returned to the lineup. The rookie cornerback, who was a healthy inactive against the Patriots in Week 13, dressed against the Jets, but did not start. Tre’Davious White and Dane Jackson started at the outside cornerback spots for the Bills, and played the entire game. With Elam back in the lineup, the Bills made veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes a healthy inactive.

5. Sam Martin was busy. The Bills’ punter came into the game with just 27 attempts on the season. Martin, however, punted six times against the Jets, including on the Bills’ first five possessions. Martin did have a punt blocked in the fourth quarter by the Jets’ Jermaine Johnson that went through the Buffalo end zone for a safety.

6. Ryan Bates suffered an ankle injury. The Bills’ starting right guard got hurt on Allen’s 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He was replaced by Greg Van Roten.

7. Damar Hamlin made a big play. The Bills’ safety forced a fumble by Jets running back Michael Carter in the fourth quarter that was recovered by Milano. That came in the fourth quarter with the Jets trailing, 20-9.

8. Shaq Lawson made a big play. The Bills’ defensive end, who was cut last year by the Jets before the final game of the regular season, sacked White in the fourth quarter.

9. Sean McDermott lost another challenge. The Bills’ coach dropped to 6-19 on challenges in his career when he lost a challenge in the second half. McDermott was attempting to have a Jets’ completed pass overturned, but it’s tough to tell what exactly prompted him to throw the challenge flag. Every available replay shown did not seem to contain any evidence the ball ever touched the ground.

10. Buffalo’s other inactive players included defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. He missed the game because of a shoulder injury suffered against the Patriots. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) was also out for the Bills. The team’s other inactive players were all healthy – Rhodes, safety Dean Marlowe, linebacker Baylon Spector and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

The Jets had no surprises on their inactives list. Running back James Robinson is out. New York went with Zonovan Knight, Carter and Ty Johnson at running back. The Jets had four tight ends active. They were without backup defensive end Michael Clemons.