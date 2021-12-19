Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win

Gabriel Davis gave Buffalo Bills fans what they came to see Sunday.
With No. 2 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders out because of a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers, Davis stepped into the starting lineup and came through in a big way during a 31-14 win at Highmark Stadium.
Davis finished with five catches for 85 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter that extended the Bills’ lead to 24-8 at the time and provided some much-needed breathing room in a game that, up until that point, was a bit too close for comfort.
With the win, the Bills set up a showdown next week for first place in the AFC East against the New England Patriots. At the conclusion of the 1 p.m. games, the Bills held the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with an 8-6 record.
Fans have been clamoring to see more of Davis, who impressed as a rookie in 2020 with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Playing time this season, however, has been limited by Sanders’ addition. Davis, though, has made the most of his opportunities. He now has touchdowns in three straight games and has increased his season totals to 29 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns.
Davis put the nail in the Panthers’ coffin Sunday with a 14-yard touchdown catch just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.
2. Josh Allen didn’t appear to be slowed by his sprained foot. The Bills’ quarterback was removed from the final injury report after practicing fully Friday, a sign that the team did not think the injury Allen suffered last Sunday would impact him against Carolina.
It didn’t appear to, as Allen showed his usual scrambling ability. He only attempted one rush, but it went for a gain of 26 yards to convert a third-and-8 play in the third quarter. Allen finished 19 of 34 through the air for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The pick was an ugly one in the third quarter, as Allen missed a couple open receivers and instead forced a throw to Stefon Diggs, which Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn stepped in front of.
3. Devin Singletary had a season high in rushing yards. The Bills’ third-year running back carried 22 times for 86 yards, including a long run of 16 yards that went for the opening touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. Singletary added one catch for 10 yards.
4. Star Lotulelei made his presence felt. The Bills’ big defensive tackle returned to the lineup after sitting out in Week 14 because of a toe injury. Lotulelei, who is known more for his contributions to the Bills’ run defense, registered his third sack of the season and first since Week 4 against Houston when he took down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a 6-yard loss in the third quarter. Later in the same quarter, Lotulelei stopped Panthers rookie running back Chuba Hubbard after a 1-yard gain on a third-and-3 run play.
5. Dane Jackson briefly left the game in the first quarter. The Bills’ second-year cornerback suffered a stinger on a tackle of Hubbard. Jackson missed the remainder of that defensive series, but returned the next time the Bills’ defense took the field.
6. Jon Feliciano's frustrating season continued Sunday. The Bills placed Feliciano on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list just hours before kickoff. He joins starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and reserve linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the list.
Feliciano missed his seventh game of the season. He returned in Week 14, but did not play on offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing five games on injured reserve because of a strained calf.
In response, the Bills promoted offensive lineman Jacob Capra from the practice squad. Capra, 23, is a rookie from San Diego State.
With Feliciano and Dawkins out, the Bills' starting offensive line included Spencer Brown at left tackle, Ike Boettger at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Cody Ford at right guard and Daryl Williams at right tackle.
7. Brown had an afternoon to forget. The third-round rookie was tasked with making a late switch to playing left tackle after Dawkins was placed on the Covid-19 list Friday. It did not go well.
Brown took an astounding five penalties against the Panthers – five! Three of them were for holding, one was a false start and, perhaps most egregious, one was for taunting after a first-down run by Singletary in the fourth quarter.
After that penalty, the Bills briefly took Brown out of the lineup in favor of fellow rookie Tommy Doyle. That benching lasted just two plays, though.
8. An ankle injury kept A.J. Epenesa out. The Bills’ second-year defensive end was inactive against the Panthers. Epenesa was a late add to the injury report after suffering an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis Friday.
Running back Zack Moss was a healthy inactive for the Bills, the third time in the past four games he’s sat without an injury.
9. The Panthers had to make a big adjustment. Kicker Zane Gonzalez was inured during pre-game warmups, and subsequently ruled out for the game because of a right quad injury. Gonzalez had to be helped from the field by long snapper J.J. Jansen and other members of the Panthers’ staff.
Gonzalez has made his past 17 field goals.
Without him, Carolina used slot receiver Brandon Zylstra to kick off after a second-quarter touchdown. Instead of attempting an extra point, Carolina went for a two-point conversion, which was successful when quarterback Cam Newton connected with receiver D.J. Moore, who played despite being questionable with a hamstring injury.
10. Old friend Stephon Gilmore had a rough go of it. Gilmore, who signed with the Panthers earlier this season after being released by the Patriots, was beaten in coverage by Stefon Diggs for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Later in the same quarter, Gilmore jumped offside, turning third an 8 into a more manageable third and 3 for the Bills’ offense.
Defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr., who was traded by the Bills to the Panthers just ahead of final cuts at the end of training camp, was inactive for Carolina.