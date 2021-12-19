Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win

2. Josh Allen didn’t appear to be slowed by his sprained foot. The Bills’ quarterback was removed from the final injury report after practicing fully Friday, a sign that the team did not think the injury Allen suffered last Sunday would impact him against Carolina.

It didn’t appear to, as Allen showed his usual scrambling ability. He only attempted one rush, but it went for a gain of 26 yards to convert a third-and-8 play in the third quarter. Allen finished 19 of 34 through the air for 210 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The pick was an ugly one in the third quarter, as Allen missed a couple open receivers and instead forced a throw to Stefon Diggs, which Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn stepped in front of.

3. Devin Singletary had a season high in rushing yards. The Bills’ third-year running back carried 22 times for 86 yards, including a long run of 16 yards that went for the opening touchdown of the game early in the second quarter. Singletary added one catch for 10 yards.