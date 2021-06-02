Observations from Bills OTA practice: Mitch Trubisky on target

Safety Tariq Thompson was in position on the back end to intercept an overthrown pass by Jake Fromm. ... Rookie tight end Quintin Morris, an undrafted free agent from Bowling Green, showed good hands all practice. Running back Christian Wade made a nice end-zone catch and stayed in bounds on a fade pass from Fromm. ... Tyler Bass was 5 for 5 on field-goal attempts to the tunnel end, with the longest from 47 yards.

5. The Bills are steadfast so far in their stance to not discuss who has been vaccinated for Covid-19. Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds respectfully declined last week.

Safety Jordan Poyer opened his media call by stating: “Real quick, before we start, I'm not going to be answering questions about vaccines. So if you guys can direct your questions all to football, I would love to answer them. All respect. I appreciate it.”

Asked how Covid protocols might affect training camp if it is held in Rochester, Poyer said: “I'm just not answering any questions that have anything to do with vaccines. And I understand. ... I like camp at St. John Fisher. I like camp here. They're two totally different places. Camp here, you get all the facility. Camp there, you obviously get the camaraderie with the guys staying. But at the end of the day, that's not my decision to make.”