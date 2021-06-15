Observations from Bills minicamp: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, first down

Mark Gaughan shares his observations from the Bills’ minicamp practice Tuesday at the team’s training complex in Orchard Park:
1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are in sync. Spring football practice in shorts with no contact lends itself to limited firm conclusions. It’s not real football. There’s no real pass rush coming at the quarterback. Running plays are limited, and they’re all about alignment, leverage, technique and defenders fitting into the proper gaps, not the result of any play. The good skill position players typically stand out for being fast, quick and talented.
The NFL’s leading receiver always is going to look pretty good. Such was the case in the Bills’ workout on their immaculate grass fields outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
Allen connected with Diggs on four completions. Two stood out. One was an in-breaking route on which Diggs got quick separation on Tre’Davious White and would have had at least 10 or 15 yards of run after the catch in real football. On the next play, Allen again hit Diggs on an in-breaking route against White, and it would have been another gain of 20 yards or so.
2. There was perfect attendance. Coach Sean McDermott said all were present for the mandatory minicamp. Veteran defensive linemen Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Star Lotulelei, all of whom were not seen at voluntary spring workouts, were on the field.
“Great to have the team here,” McDermott said. “Great to have everyone here. I certainly appreciate everyone's participation. This is how you build a team. It's hard to build a team when you're spread throughout the United States or other parts of our country and different countries, if you will. That's no way to build a team, a good team, and that's what we're trying to do. I appreciate everyone being here.”
The only player we did not see during team drills was offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, but he likely was present.
Receiver Cole Beasley took part in individual drills, but not team drills, from which he has sat out all spring. Tight end Jacob Hollister did not practice, but had his jersey on and was doing conditioning work. He was shaken up during a practice open to the media last week. Those wearing red jerseys to avoid any contact and not doing 11-on-11 work were guard Cody Ford, running back Zack Moss, tight end Reggie Gilliam and safety Josh Thomas.
It is expected that Lotulelei's return should help improve the Bills' run defense, which was 26th in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (4.62) in the 2020 regular season.
3. When pressed, McDermott indicated more players have been vaccinated in the past month. The belief is that the majority of the Bills players have been vaccinated. Those not vaccinated are required to have daily nasal swabs for Covid-19 testing. Asked if he was feeling better about the number of players vaccinated, McDermott said, “Better. I feel better and I feel like we’re moving in the right direction. The important piece is that we continue to build awareness and continue to move in the right direction.”
In response to a series of questions about the vaccination issue, McDermott gave a long answer, which showed he’s still working on getting 100% compliance.
“We’re trying to do our best to educate, build awareness, but at the end of the day, the players that you’re referring to have to make their own decision. We feel like we know that in our country and around the league where and how things are improving. And to me, there’s a direct correlation to people getting vaccinated. Again, I would like to continue to see our team move in that direction, continue to move an increased number of people that are getting vaccinated. I certainly respect everyone’s position, that being said. That’s really where I’m at and where we’re at. It’s good to have the guys here, but I think the reality of our situation is that now, but also for sure come the fall, training camp, protocols are going to continue to be enforced, in particular for those who are unvaccinated as it relates to the masking and the different things that are in place. Just trying to be real about it and make sure people understand what normal is going to look like, in particular for those who are unvaccinated come the fall.”
4. Young guns. Rookie defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham got a ton of practice repetitions in 11-on-11 work, while Hughes and Addison had limited reps. The rookies made their presence felt. Basham, who moved around the line a lot, deflected a short pass by Allen at the line of scrimmage, and it caromed into the arms of White for an interception. Eight plays later, Rousseau tipped a pass by Mitchell Trubisky for an incompletion.
5. The backup QBs didn’t light it up. Trubisky completed his first six pass attempts in 11 on 11 work. He just missed on a deep pass for Isaiah Hodgins, who nearly made a great diving catch. Trubisky also had to eat the ball for a sack when the defense had all of his options covered. Davis Webb was late on an out route that was intercepted by rookie Rachad Wildgoose, who made a good play to undercut the pass. Hodgins, who missed all of last season due to injury, showed good hands on a couple catches from Trubisky. He also made a leaping grab on a throw from Jake Fromm. Rookie Marquez Stevenson also made a nice reaching grab on an intermediate pass. Wildgoose knocked it out of his hands, but it looked like that came after Stevenson went out of bounds.
6. Extra points. Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. had to take a cart off the field after going down with what appeared to be an injury to his left foot or ankle. ... Tyler Bass made 6 of 7 field-goal attempts during the practice. The last one during special teams work was a good one. It was about 50 yards from the right hashmark with the wind blowing from left to right. So it required a strong strike on the ball, and Bass drilled it. ... Sometimes it’s hard to tell if the offense missed an assignment or if the Bills’ veteran safeties simply knew what was coming. Jordan Poyer forced Allen to throw the ball into the dirt when he sniffed out a pass play for a tight end. ... The Bills are scheduled to practice again Wednesday and Thursday.