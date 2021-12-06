Observations: Even when they knew it was coming, Bills' run defense was helpless to stop Patriots in ugly loss

During pregame warmups, Bills kicker Tyler Bass was good from 53 yards, but came up short from 58 yards. Kicking to the scoreboard end of the stadium, however, was a much different story. Both Bass and Patriots kicker Nick Folk struggled to make anything outside of 35 yards, with several of their attempts blown comically wide to the right

Throwing it during pregame warmups didn’t prove to be any easier. Quarterback Josh Allen struggled to complete even a 15-yard pass.

Bass’ opening kickoff toward the tunnel end easily sailed through the end zone, and the Patriots didn’t even think about attempting a pass on their first two offensive possessions.

That New England was able to stay with their game plan of running the football for so long, with so much success, is a massive indictment of the Bills’ run defense.

2. The Bills made a late lineup subtraction. Reserve linebacker A.J. Klein was placed on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list just hours before kickoff. That potentially impacted the game plan if the Bills wanted to use a traditional, 4-3 base defensive scheme against the run-heavy Patriots in inclement weather.