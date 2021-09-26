Observations: Emmanuel Sanders making himself at home in Bills' offense

"Like, I just want to win. I don’t care about stats. I’ve already done it all. What have I not done? So, for me, I just want to win, get to the playoffs, win, get to the Super Bowl, win. Ill chuck my two fingers up and I’ll be on a beach somewhere while you all sit out in the cold weather.”

4 Bills fans barred from stadium for having no proof of vaccination Although official attendance figures have yet to be released, it seems as though Erie County's vaccination mandate had little impact on attendance at today's Buffalo Bills game.

2. Zack Moss had the hot hand early. The running back caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Allen, his third touchdown in two games. Moss also showed off some impressive elusiveness in the first half on a 17-yard reception. Moss finished the game with a team-high 60 yards on 13 carries and 31 yards on three catches.

3. The first-half shutout streak came to an end in dramatic fashion. The Bills had not given up a point during the first half of their first two games – and five quarters overall – after a Week 2 shutout of Miami, but that streak ended in the second quarter on one big play by Washington. Quarterback Tyler Heinicke quickly unloaded the ball to avoid a hard-charging Mario Addison. The pass was complete to running back Antonio Gibson, who did the rest of the work in racing 73 yards through the Bills’ defense to the end zone. That was one of just two really bad plays by the Bills. The next came soon after …