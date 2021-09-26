Observations: Emmanuel Sanders making himself at home in Bills' offense

Emmanuel Sanders is fitting in quite nicely, thank you very much.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran receiver is showing why general manager Brandon Beane pursued him for so long before eventually signing him to a one-year contract this offseason.
Josh Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another TD as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Washington Football Team 43-21 at Highmark Stadium.
Sanders finished with five catches for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bills’ 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Sanders opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown catch less than 5 minutes into the opening quarter, then got into the end zone again with 4:43 left in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. The 34-year-old, 12-year veteran has 11 catches for 194 yards in his first three games.
Sanders has 49 career TD catches from 11 NFL quarterbacks.
Sanders was signed after the Bills released John Brown during the offseason. Brown had been a quality No. 2 receiver during his two years with the Bills, but dealt with some injuries in 2020. The move is looking to be a smart one by Beane. Brown signed with the Raiders, but asked for his release before the start of the regular season, which was granted. He’s still a free agent.
Sanders, meanwhile, has fit right in. He’s firmly one of the Bills’ top three receivers, in playing time and statistics. He spoke during the week about his chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen.
“Well on a scale of 1-10, I'd say, eight. A, B, I mean a B,” Sanders said. “I always say it's a process, anyway, and so I said, ‘Trust the process, it's gonna happen, right?’ We’re gonna have a couple As, a couple Bs, hopefully no Cs. I’ll take the As and Bs, as long as we win.
"Like, I just want to win. I don’t care about stats. I’ve already done it all. What have I not done? So, for me, I just want to win, get to the playoffs, win, get to the Super Bowl, win. Ill chuck my two fingers up and I’ll be on a beach somewhere while you all sit out in the cold weather.”
Although official attendance figures have yet to be released, it seems as though Erie County's vaccination mandate had little impact on attendance at today's Buffalo Bills game.
2. Zack Moss had the hot hand early. The running back caught a 7-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Allen, his third touchdown in two games. Moss also showed off some impressive elusiveness in the first half on a 17-yard reception. Moss finished the game with a team-high 60 yards on 13 carries and 31 yards on three catches.
3. The first-half shutout streak came to an end in dramatic fashion. The Bills had not given up a point during the first half of their first two games – and five quarters overall – after a Week 2 shutout of Miami, but that streak ended in the second quarter on one big play by Washington. Quarterback Tyler Heinicke quickly unloaded the ball to avoid a hard-charging Mario Addison. The pass was complete to running back Antonio Gibson, who did the rest of the work in racing 73 yards through the Bills’ defense to the end zone. That was one of just two really bad plays by the Bills. The next came soon after …
4. Special teams is currently a mess. The Bills were firmly in control of the game with a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Gibson’s touchdown cut into that, then the special teams made a big-time error. Washington’s Dustin Hopkins kicked off short, and Bills return man Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t run up to make the catch in time. The ball bounced at the Buffalo 15-yard line and went backward. Hopkins ended up jumping on the loose ball, giving Washington a drive start at the Bills’ 24-yard line. That makes two times in three weeks the Bills have made gigantic mistakes on special teams.
5. The Bills pulled off a hat trick of sorts. Cornerback Taron Johnson had an interception in the second quarter, but it didn’t stand up after the defense was assessed three penalties on the play. Johnson was flagged for illegal contact before the interception, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was flagged for holding. On the return, defensive end Jerry Hughes was called for an illegal blindside block. After all of that, Washington only got the 5-yard penalty against Johnson and an automatic first down.
6. Safety Jordan Poyer left with an ankle injury. The Bills almost made it through the whole game without an announced injury, but Poyer left the game with about 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter because of an injury to his left ankle.
That comes after the team came into the game without any players inactive because of injuries. Cornerbacks Levi Wallace (knee) and Dane Jackson (knee), both of whom were listed as questionable coming into the game, were able to play. Wallace started a week after leaving the Week 2 win over Miami in the second quarter because of cramping issues.
Jaquan Johnson replaced Poyer in the lineup and laid a huge hit on Heinicke near the goal line.
7. Matt Breida was inactive for the first time. The veteran running back played just two offensive snaps in the Bills’ Week 2 win at Miami, so it’s not a huge surprise he sat against Washington. Breida played 10 snaps against Pittsburgh in the season opener, rushing four times for 4 yards.
Without him, the Bills went with three running backs, which has typically been their usual game-day lineup.
With Breida inactive, linebacker Andre Smith dressed for his first game of the season.
8. The Bills’ remaining inactives were the same as Week 2: Rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and rookie defensive end Boogie Basham were healthy inactives for the third straight game, while defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and defensive end Efe Obada were out for the second straight week.
9. Old friend Logan Thomas got into the end zone. Thomas, Washington’s tight end, made an impressive touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter despite tight coverage from Bills safety Micah Hyde. Thomas finished the game with four catches for 42 yards and the score.
10. Washington rookie running back Jaret Patterson was active. The University at Buffalo product did not log a carry in his return to Western New York.