The Buffalo Bills are in the dog days of training camp, when the July 25 reporting date and the Sept. 11 season opener feel equally a long time ago and a long time ahead.

PlayAction podcast: Bills backup QB questions and the AFC East arms race Buffalo News Reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss the position battles following the first preseason game.

The Bills practiced in pads again Wednesday, going over the two-hour mark in warm conditions.

On Tuesday, amid overall sloppiness, coach Sean McDermott briefly halted practice to get his point across. On Wednesday, he sent the second-team offense back to the huddle after a miscommunication.

How do players fight through it?

“It’s a mindset and want-to,” defensive tackle DaQuan Jones told The Buffalo News. “Back-to-back days in pads, you have to remember why you’re out here and what you’re striving for. You can get caught up in the moment sometimes say, ‘This (stuff) is tough,’ and weakness of the mind comes in. But in between periods, we talk about why we’re doing this and it makes it go a lot better.”

In last week’s preseason opener against Indianapolis, Jones joined quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs as the only healthy players to sit out.

Does Jones need any preseason work – Saturday at Pittsburgh or Aug. 26 at Chicago – to be ready for Week 1?

“Honestly, it’s whatever (the coaches) want to do,” he said. “I don’t mind playing.”

Even if the starters take limited work against the Steelers and don’t play at all in Chicago, the intensity of training camp is preparing them for the season.

“The preseason games, you get a quarter or maybe a half, but the work we’re putting in out here, you’re conditioning yourself and going as hard as you possibly can for as long as you possibly can,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “To be able to come to life underneath the (game) lights, you have to first take care of business out here. It’s not a light switch (that can be flipped).”

Here are other observations and notes:

1. Attendance report

Physically unable to perform list: Defensive end Von Miller (knee).

Did not practice: Receiver Gabe Davis (general soreness), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), cornerback Cam Lewis (groin) and middle linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Baylon Spector (back).

Spector was a new addition to the injury report.

Returned to practice: Running back Damien Harris (knee) did some light work in his first activity since being injured in a pass blocking drill on Aug. 7.

“This is a bump in the road,” Harris told The News after walking off the field. “I still feel great. The rest of my body feels great. It felt good to be back out there with my teammates.”

2. Shell’s departure

Veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell’s departure – he was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday – has created a chance for Ryan Van Demark, who worked as a second-team right and left tackle in practice Wednesday.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me to keep working and doing what I’m doing,” Van Demark said during an interview with The News.

Van Demark played 52 snaps against Indianapolis, 12 more than any other Bills player on offense or defense.

“Definitely have to improve some stuff, as everybody says after they watch the tape,” he said. “Just have to improve on some little things.”

Said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey: “(Van Demark) has really grown in the system and really shown his athletic ability and his ability to play (tackle) and hold up.”

What was the No. 1 little thing?

“Getting out of my stance with my feet and hands,” said Van Demark, who trained during the offseason with Ryan Daly in Trinton Falls, N.J. “How to move quickly from one spot to another using as little movement as possible and being more efficient.”

3. Learning from Diggs

Rookie receiver Justin Shorter said it has been “awesome” learning from Diggs on and off the field.

“He’s a locked-in guy and he talks a lot and gives a lot of advice, which helps me out because (receivers coach Adam Henry) will say something and then (Diggs) will stand up and coach me up and show me hands-on what to do,” Shorter told The News earlier this week. “A good leader in that room.”

When Diggs was a rookie in 2015, Shorter was 15 years old.

“I’ve grown up watching him so it’s cool to be here now for this opportunity,” Shorter said.

4. Motivated Oliver

Oliver conducted his first media availability of training camp after Wednesday’s practice. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension on June 5.

“I kind of feel like a rookie again,” he said, referring to his mindset of wanting to prove he’s worth the contract. “To my core, that’s just how I am, going back to high school and walking around with a chip on my shoulder. That’s how I truly feel.”

5. Dorsey on backup QBs

Against Indianapolis, Kyle Allen was 8-of-15 passing for 122 yards and one interception (52.6 rating) and Matt Barkley was 14 of 15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns (154.0). But …

“At the end of the day, both of them graded out very similarly,” Dorsey said. “I think they both came in and were very effective for us. I thought Kyle did some really good things and obviously, there are some things he can learn from.

“When you look at that competition, I think it’s very close between the two of them, which is a testament to them because neither one is playing bad football.”

6. Quick kicks

Lewis’ injury has allowed safety Siran Neal to see work as the backup nickel. “Really comfortable there,” Neal said. “(Senior defensive assistant) Al Holcomb has really prepared me for any situation so knowing everything going into the game, I’m really confident.” Neal said his strong safety experience has eased the transition. “I would say it goes hand-in-hand – we also do the same things at those positions,” he said. … Dorsey on receiver Andy Isabella: “One of the most impressive things with him is clearly his work ethic and what he does not only from a physical standpoint, but a mental standpoint.”