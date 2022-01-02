Observations: Devin Singletary's career day continues his recent resurgence in Bills' win

2. Stefon Diggs was hurt late. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver took what looked to be a shot to the head in the fourth quarter by Falcons safety Shawn Williams. Diggs came off the field holding his head, and immediately took off his helmet. He then went to the blue, medical tent on the Bills’ sideline but was able to return to the game a short time later.

3. A pair of offensive linemen were shaken up. Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and guard Ryan Bates stayed down after plays and were looked at by trainers. Brown was able to return to the game, and Bates, who was hurt late in the fourth quarter, had his helmet on the sideline and it appeared like he may have been able to return to the game if needed.

4. McDermott showed faith in Marquez Stevenson. The Bills’ rookie returner lost a fumble deep in Buffalo territory on a punt return in the first quarter. Falcons cornerback Avery Williams’ helmet knocked the ball out of Stevenson’s grasp at the Buffalo 12-yard line, leading to a mad scramble. Bills receiver Jake Kumerow eventually made the recovery, but it was in the end zone, giving the Falcons a safety that opened the scoring.