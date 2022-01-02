Observations: Devin Singletary's career day continues his recent resurgence in Bills' win

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Bills have found a running game.
While Josh Allen’s exploits on the ground will rightfully get a lot of the attention after Sunday’s 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium, Devin Singletary’s game should not be overlooked.
Singletary gained a career, single-game high 110 yards on 23 carries – also a career high – and scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, continuing a recent run of strong play. He scored twice on the ground in a game for the first time in his career. Allen also had a pair of rushing touchdowns, making it just the second time in team history a pair of players scored multiple touchdowns on the ground (the only other time came when Curtis Brown and Terry Miller did it on Nov. 26, 1978 against the New York Giants).
The Bills rushed for a season-high 233 yards, putting themselves on the doorstep of another AFC East title, the first time they would win consecutive divisions titles since 1989-91. The Bills can wrap that up with a victory in the season finale next Sunday against the New York Jets at home.
The Bills, though, can make postseason plans: With Baltimore’s loss to the Rams, the Bills have clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in coach Sean McDermott’s five seasons.
2. Stefon Diggs was hurt late. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver took what looked to be a shot to the head in the fourth quarter by Falcons safety Shawn Williams. Diggs came off the field holding his head, and immediately took off his helmet. He then went to the blue, medical tent on the Bills’ sideline but was able to return to the game a short time later.
3. A pair of offensive linemen were shaken up. Both rookie right tackle Spencer Brown and guard Ryan Bates stayed down after plays and were looked at by trainers. Brown was able to return to the game, and Bates, who was hurt late in the fourth quarter, had his helmet on the sideline and it appeared like he may have been able to return to the game if needed.
4. McDermott showed faith in Marquez Stevenson. The Bills’ rookie returner lost a fumble deep in Buffalo territory on a punt return in the first quarter. Falcons cornerback Avery Williams’ helmet knocked the ball out of Stevenson’s grasp at the Buffalo 12-yard line, leading to a mad scramble. Bills receiver Jake Kumerow eventually made the recovery, but it was in the end zone, giving the Falcons a safety that opened the scoring.
Somewhat surprisingly, however, Stevenson was back for Atlanta’s next punt. He also continued as the kick returner. McDermott doesn’t have a lot of patience for turnovers on special teams, but showed some with Stevenson, a rookie sixth-round draft pick who played in just his fifth career game.
Support Local Journalism
5. The young guys on the defensive line stepped up. Production has been uneven, at best, from the Bills’ young players along the defensive line this season (not including Ed Oliver). That changed Sunday, however, as rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau made a big play, drilling Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the first quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips at the Atlanta 18-yard line. The Bills cashed in the short field with Allen’s 4-yard touchdown run – his second of the quarter.
Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa also made a big play, tackling Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a 4-yard loss on a second-and-1 run play from the Bills’ 6-yard line in the second quarter. After an incompletion on third down, the Falcons settled for a 28-yard field goal that cut the Bills’ lead to 14-5.
6. Emmanuel Sanders sat out. The Bills’ veteran receiver, who did not practice Thursday or Friday because of a knee injury, was inactive for the second time in the past three weeks. Sanders injured his knee during the Tampa Bay game in Week 15, then missed the following game against Carolina, but returned last week to face New England. He had two catches on four targets for 20 yards. The veteran wide receiver was limited in Wednesday's walk-through. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report.
"I know what he's got going on, but I can't qualify it exactly as a flare-up or maybe he was just dealing with this before," coach Sean McDermott said during the week. "I think it's just more of a general, 'Hey, he's got a knee (injury) going on right now,' and we'll just have to see how it goes."
7. Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis contributed in their respective returns. The Bills’ receivers, both of whom missed last week’s win over New England while on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, made some big plays in their return. Davis had three catches for 40 yards, including a nice third-down reception along the sideline that gave the Bills a first down.
Beasley, meanwhile, finished with two catches for 22 yards and also had a two-point conversion reception after the Bills regained the lead in the second half.
8. The rest of the Bills’ inactives were all healthy. That listed included running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive end Boogie Basham and defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr.
9. Local products Qadree Ollison and Steven Means faced their hometown team. Ollison, a Niagara Falls native, carried three times for 19 yards, while Means made five tackles in the loss.
10. Old friend Matt Barkley was inactive for the Falcons. Barkley, who was Allen’s backup the past two-plus seasons with the Bills, is currently on his third team since leaving Buffalo as a free agent this past offseason. Interestingly enough, this is the third time Barkley has faced the Bills this season, as he was previously a member of the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad in October, then was on the Carolina Panthers’ active roster when they visited Orchard Park last month.
The Falcons’ backup quarterback, you ask? Why that would be Josh Rosen – the quarterback many Bills fans wanted in the 2018 draft. It’s safe to say, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane got that one right.