Observations: Devin Singletary, James Cook provide offense a needed boost in Bills' win over Browns

DETROIT – Josh Allen looked like someone who needed some help Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback was struggling mightily in the first half of his team’s “home” game against the Cleveland Browns inside Ford Field. Maybe it was his lingering elbow injury, or maybe it was something else, but Allen didn’t look right.

How It Happened: Top plays, standout players from the Bills' 31-23 win over Cleveland Beginning late in the second quarter, the Bills took control, scoring 25 unanswered points (scoring on seven consecutive possessions) in a 31-23 win that broke a two-game losing streak.

Sometimes, that’s going to be the case. When it is, the Bills need someone else to step up. Against the Browns, running backs Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook answered the call during a 31-23 victory.

Singletary scored his third rushing touchdown in the past two games as part of an 18-carry, 86-yard game. Cook also rushed for 86 yards and needed just 11 carries to do it, an average of 7.8 yards per rush.

The Bills finished with 171 yards on the ground on 33 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

With the victory, the Bills improved to 7-3, the same record as the Dolphins atop the AFC East, and has to return to Detroit in four days for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions.

2. Jordan Poyer made a welcome return. The Bills’ safety, who has been out since suffering an elbow injury in Week 8 against the Packers, wasted little time in making his presence felt. Poyer tackled Browns tight end David Njoku for a loss of 4 yards on Cleveland’s first drive. Unfortunately for the Bills, the Browns were able to convert third-and-11 on the next play – the second time Cleveland was able to convert in that situation on its first possession.

Poyer also had a pass defensed later in the first quarter, once again making the play against Njoku.

3. Tyler Bass came through in the clutch. The Bills’ kicker loved being in a dome, going a perfect 6 for 6 on field goals and equaling his career high. Bass connected from 42, 36, 56, 49, 28 and 39 yards. The 56-yarder was the longest of the season for Bass.

4. Matt Milano had a monster game. The Bills’ linebacker stuffed the stat sheet with 12 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Milano has built a convincing case this season to be considered the Bills’ most important defensive player.

5. Xavier Rhodes made his debut on defense. The veteran cornerback, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday for the second straight game, played on defense for the first time as a member of the Bills, rotating in with rookie cornerback Christian Benford opposite Dane Jackson. Rhodes finished the game with two tackles.

6. A.J. Epenesa left the game with an ankle injury. The Bills’ third-year defensive end was hurt in the first half and was announced as being questionable to return. At the start of the third quarter, the Bills announced that Epenesa would not return to the game.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was shaken up in the fourth quarter and left the field with trainers, but was back in the game a short time later. Oliver had a big game, finishing with five tackles, three of which went for losses.

7. Nyheim Hines’ returns gave the Bills a boost. The Bills’ running back took over as the primary kick returner and immediately made an impact. Hines’ first kick return went for 32 yards, giving his team a drive start at its 35-yard line. His first punt return was even better, covering 28 yards and giving the Bills a drive start at the Cleveland 32-yard line. Hines finished with three kick returns for 76 yards and two punt returns for 36 yards. He got just one touch on offense that went for an 8-yard rushing loss on an attempted reverse.

8. Costly penalties stalled drives. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who was questionable on the final injury report because of an illness, was in the lineup. In the second quarter, Singletary ripped off a 13-yard run that got the ball to the Cleveland 1-yard line. Gilliam, however, was called for a holding penalty on the play, erasing the gain and pushing the Bills into a first and 19 from the Browns’ 23-yard line. The offense wasn’t able to convert that and had to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Bass that trimmed Cleveland’s lead to 10-6 with 4:54 left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, guard Rodger Saffold was called for a holding penalty that erased a 19-yard scramble by Allen that would have converted a third-and-12 play and moved the ball to the Browns’ 15-yard line.

9. Kaiir Elam missed his second straight game. The Bills’ rookie cornerback was inactive because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 9 against the Jets. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday, although Friday's participation was an estimation because the Bills canceled practice because of the snowstorm that hit hard in Orchard Park.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were previously declared out for the Bills.

10. Newly acquired linebacker A.J. Klein was inactive. Klein, who claimed off waivers from the Bears on Thursday, did not dress for the game against the Browns. Tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive lineman Justin Murray were the Bills’ other inactive players. Sweeney has been active for just three games this season, while Murray has dressed for two games.