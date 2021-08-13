Observations: Devin Singletary comes out hot in Bills' opening preseason win

Trubisky makes his return to Chicago next Saturday when the Bears host the Bills at 1 p.m. Trubisky was drafted second overall in 2017.

3. Dion Dawkins’ loss of practice time has been Spencer Brown’s gain. With their franchise left tackle still not practicing as he makes his way back from a stint on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid-19 list, the Bills have turned to Brown, a rookie third-round draft pick from Northern Iowa. He was in the starting lineup at left tackle Friday night.

“That's what happens when, unfortunately, guys are out. It's an opportunity for someone else to step in and show us what they can do, and I think Spencer is off to a great start,” McDermott said earlier in the week. “He's held his own in there against some good competition and now with Jerry Hughes back, it's given him another look at what a veteran defensive end looks like from that side in particular, and it's been good for him to get the reps he's gotten.”

Dawkins was activated Thursday from the list, but did not play against the Lions.

“He's making progress,” McDermott said Wednesday. “It's good to see him back in person and know that he's doing better. So it's a great reminder for all of us, honestly. So we're just going to continue to work him back and ramp him up each day.”

Who started the preseason opener for the Bills at Detroit? Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and running back Devin Singletary were among the notable starters at Friday's game in Detroit.

