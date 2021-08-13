Observations: Devin Singletary comes out hot in Bills' opening preseason win

DETROIT – The Buffalo Bills played it safe by holding out a lot of their projected starters Friday night in the preseason opener against the Lions at Ford Field.
Running back Devin Singletary wasn’t one of those to sit, which could lead to some question about where he stands in the competition with Zack Moss to be the lead running back. That answer won’t be known for a while.
Singletary, though, gave the Bills’ coaches something to think about with a strong performance against the Lions. The Bills’ third-year veteran rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught one pass for a 6-yard touchdown during the first half of the 16-15 victory.
"It felt good, you know, getting back out there, playing against somebody else," Singletary said. "A chance to get us started. We got it started early – got off to a good start."
Singletary took advantage of an increase in playing time because Moss was held out of the game with a hamstring injury. Whether that tips the scales either way in their competition remains to be seen, but Friday’s showing clearly won’t hurt Singletary’s chances after a shaky sophomore season.
"Got to be ready when my number is called to make plays, and that's what it was," Singletary said.
Singletary’s touchdown capped a strong drive by the offense, directed by quarterback Davis Webb.
"To be back in the end zone for us as an offense, to get our first touchdown of the year, that was big," Singletary said. "Everyone was hype after that."
The Bills marched 83 yards on 15 plays in the second quarter, taking 9:10 off the clock in the process. Webb scrambled for 13 yards on third-and-10 from the Bills’ 46-yard line to keep the chains moving on the drive – showing his daily sprints at practice against starting quarterback Josh Allen have paid off.
As far as first impressions go, Greg Rousseau made a good one Friday night for the Buffalo Bills.
2. It was a quiet debut for Mitchell Trubisky. McDermott previously announced that Allen would not play, which meant Trubisky’s first appearance in a Bills uniform came in familiar territory. The former Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback faced an old NFC North rival. Trubisky, however, wasn’t asked to do too much, throwing just a pair of passes, one of which was complete to tight end Dawson Knox for a 10-yard gain.
“He’s been a great add to our football team,” McDermott said of Trubisky during the week. “You get to know him a little bit and he’s a real pleasure to be around. He doesn't take this for granted. And he comes in every day with a great attitude of wanting to get better as a player, get better as a person and help our football team, and so I think that says a lot about who he is. I love it when I see him smile out here, because maybe he hasn't been able to do that as much over the last couple of years.”
Trubisky makes his return to Chicago next Saturday when the Bears host the Bills at 1 p.m. Trubisky was drafted second overall in 2017.
3. Dion Dawkins’ loss of practice time has been Spencer Brown’s gain. With their franchise left tackle still not practicing as he makes his way back from a stint on the NFL’s Reserve/Covid-19 list, the Bills have turned to Brown, a rookie third-round draft pick from Northern Iowa. He was in the starting lineup at left tackle Friday night.
“That's what happens when, unfortunately, guys are out. It's an opportunity for someone else to step in and show us what they can do, and I think Spencer is off to a great start,” McDermott said earlier in the week. “He's held his own in there against some good competition and now with Jerry Hughes back, it's given him another look at what a veteran defensive end looks like from that side in particular, and it's been good for him to get the reps he's gotten.”
Dawkins was activated Thursday from the list, but did not play against the Lions.
“He's making progress,” McDermott said Wednesday. “It's good to see him back in person and know that he's doing better. So it's a great reminder for all of us, honestly. So we're just going to continue to work him back and ramp him up each day.”
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and running back Devin Singletary were among the notable starters at Friday's game in Detroit.
4. The Bills were without their projected top three receivers. Not surprisingly, veteran wideouts Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders did not play. Diggs missed practice all week with a knee injury, while Sanders has missed time during training camp with a foot injury. Additionally, slot receiver Cole Beasley dressed for the game and went through warmups, but did not play.
The rest of those not dressing for the game included: cornerback Tre’Davious White (not injury related), linebacker Marquel Lee (reserve/Covid-19 list), guard Forrest Lamp (calf), running back Christian Wade (shoulder), defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. (concussion), defensive end Mike Love (undisclosed) and tight end Bug Howard (undisclosed).
Additionally, several projected starters dressed for the game, but did not take any snaps. That group included: right tackle Daryl Williams, guard Jon Feliciano, center Mitch Morse, defensive ends Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and cornerback Taron Johnson.
"We all have to earn our spot. I just want to put that out there, and they know that," McDermott said. "Separate of that, but a factor in this decision was, we only have three of these games to evaluate players that we don't know that much about. I felt like it would be irresponsible of me for us to not take a good look at the back half of our roster and these young players."
In addition to Trubisky, Singletary and Brown, the rest of the Bills’ starters on offense were: receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Gabriel Davis, tight end Dawson Knox and offensive linemen Bobby Hart, Cody Ford, Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates. The defensive starters were defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips, defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, linebackers Tyler Matakevich and Tyrel Dodson, safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson and cornerbacks Siran Neal, Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.
5. Jake Fromm comes through in the clutch. Fromm, the Bills’ second-year quarterback, appeared in a game for the first time since being drafted in the fifth round in 2020. Without a preseason last year, Fromm worked as the team’s emergency, Covid-19 quarterback, meaning he was isolated from the team as much as possible and practiced largely on his own to protect against a potential Covid-19 outbreak from wiping out the entire quarterback room for a game (or games). Fromm relieved Webb in the fourth quarter, but wasn’t able to move the sticks – thanks mostly to poor protection. On Fromm’s first series, he was sacked on a third-and-5 play from the Bills’ 30-yard line after rookie right tackle Tommy Doyle appeared to get beat in pass protection.
On Fromm’s next series, he was sacked again on third down, this time when Hart, playing left tackle, got beat clean off the edge by Lions linebacker Julian Okwara.
Fromm, though, came through when it counted. Facing fourth-and-10 from the Bills’ 20-yard line, Fromm threw a perfect deep ball down the left sideline to a streaking Marquez Stevenson. The Bills’ rookie receiver gained 42 yards to the Lions’ 38-yard line. Two plays later, the pair hooked up for another 8-yard gain to get the Bills firmly into field-goal range.
"It was great to see Jake get out there and execute connect with Speedy," McDermott said. "Great to pull out the win too. ... The thing with Jake is, he’s been there before. … He’s been in a big games before in those moments and he doesn’t seem to be fazed by those moments."
6. Kicking game gets off to a good start. Second-year kicker Tyler Bass provided the go-ahead points with just 15 seconds remaining when he drilled a 44-yard field goal. Bass opened the scoring in the first quarter by converting a 50-yard field goal, and later added a 37-yarder in the second quarter.
Matt Haack punted five times for 221 yards – an average of 44.2 yards. Haack placed three of his five punts inside the Lions’ 20-yard line.
7. Coverage breakdowns almost cost the Bills. The Lions went ahead with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter when Randy Bullock converted a 28-yard field goal to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took 2:20 off the clock. The big gains on the drive came on a 35-yard completion to Javon McKinley, who beat rookie Bills cornerback Rachad Wildgoose at the line of scrimmage.
Three plays later, Lions quarterback David Blough connected with Tom Kennedy for a 29-yard gain to the Bills’ 15-yard line. Kennedy beat Bills rookie cornerback Olaijah Griffin to get open on the play.
8. Isiah Hodgins and Antonio Williams were hurt. The Bills announced during the third quarter that Hodgins, a second-year receiver who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, would not return to the game because of a knee injury. A short time later, second-year running back Antonio Williams suffered a stinger on a play in which he fumbled. Tight end Jacob Hollister was able to jump on the fumble to retain possession for the Bills.
Williams was able to return to the game.
9. For some, Friday’s game was the first in a long, long time. Take linebacker Mike Bell Jr., for example. He tweeted before the game that it had been 972 days since he had last played football.
“Don’t let nobody tell you what you can or can’t do,” he said. “Keep working and God will bless you.”
Bell had a sack in the fourth quarter for the Bills. He was with the Bills in the 2020 offseason and took part in rookie minicamp in 2019.
10. Allen took an L. The Bills’ starting quarterback was dressed in full uniform for the game, even though it was previously announced by McDermott that he would not play. Allen took the coin toss for the Bills – wearing his bucket hat to do so – but came away with the loss.