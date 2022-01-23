Observations: Defensive breakdowns ruin Josh Allen's heroics, lead to one of most painful losses in Bills history

In addition to his two fourth-quarter touchdowns, he also reached the end zone from 18 yards out in the second quarter and hauled in a perfectly thrown bomb from Allen in the third quarter for a 75-yard touchdown. It was a legendary performance, and one that figures to cement Davis as a starter for the 2022 season.

"I looked at him on the sideline and I said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna make the play,’ and he darn sure made two big-time plays for us down the stretch there," McDermott said.

"I talk about this all the time, but when your number’s called, you have to make the play," Davis said. "I knew it was going to be a night like that tonight, especially knowing that we have guys like, you know, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, that will be getting doubled more often than I would. So, I was just prepared for anything coming my way and I was able to, again, make the most of the plays that were called.”

3. Stefon Diggs was quiet. Diggs made a terrific catch on the two-point conversion that put the Bills up 29-26 in the fourth quarter, but otherwise finished with just three catches for 7 yards. It will be second-guessed well into the offseason why the team’s No. 1 receiver wasn’t more heavily involved early in the game.